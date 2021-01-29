The acting Capitol Police chief has proposed erecting permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol, a dramatic step that drew immediate condemnation from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), city officials and some members of Congress.

Non-scalable fencing topped with spools of razor wire was put up around the Capitol the day after the violent breach Jan. 6, although former Army secretary Ryan McCarthy said at the time that the 7-foot-tall fence would remain in place only for 30 days.

But on Thursday, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said security experts have long argued that “more needed to be done to protect the U.S. Capitol” and members of Congress.

“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” Pittman wrote.