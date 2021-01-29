With retirement, police chief of Fairfax County, Va., leaves department at a crossroads
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. calculates that he and other family members have put in a century of service as police officers and firefighters. But on Monday, he will retire, stepping away from a deeply ingrained tradition to pursue a new life.
The department he has led for eight years stands at a crossroads, too. Like many across the country, it must find a path forward balancing continued calls for reform amid a national reckoning on policing, while rebuilding morale among many rank-and-file officers skeptical of change and often frustrated with leadership in recent years.
“It’s unprecedented for the profession to all at once create this kind of change,” Roessler said.
Washington Coach Ron Rivera is told he is cancer free
Nearly three weeks after the Washington Football Team’s season ended, Coach Ron Rivera earned his biggest personal win with Thursday’s revelation that he is cancer free.
Rivera had said he would undergo a PET scan — his “big scan,” as he called it — at the end of this month to determine whether the proton therapy and chemotherapy he received in-season were effective in treating squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer in his neck.
Rivera learned Thursday the treatments had eliminated the cancer, news he confirmed shortly after his family announced on Twitter that he is “officially cancer free.” Thursday night, Rivera himself tweeted the news.
85-year-old man violently assaulted on Metro train in Virginia
An 85-year-old man is in critical condition after being violently assaulted Thursday on a Metro train, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.
The incident unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. on an Orange Line train, according to Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta.
The suspect is believed to be a panhandler, who asked the victim for money, Jannetta said. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly struck him in the face. The victim was found unconscious at the Rosslyn station and taken to a hospital.
Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol an attempted coup?
March for Life goes virtual as abortion opponents debate Trump’s legacy
As the coronavirus forced their biggest annual rallying event — the March for Life — online on Friday, abortion opponents began facing the reality of a new White House strongly in favor of abortion rights and the question of whether Donald Trump has hurt or harmed their cause.
The March for Life has been held each January on the National Mall since the passage of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Last week, organizers announced that the massive event, which usually draws tens of thousands from across the country, would not be held in person, citing concerns about security and the pandemic.
Instead, a program would be streamed online starting at noon, and some 50 movement leaders planned to march to the Supreme Court afterward. Supporters were encouraged to watch online.
Major winter storm threatens D.C. area from Sunday into early next week
The blockbuster snowstorm burying the mountains of California is beginning a cross-country journey that will end along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastline early next week. The storm has the potential to produce a significant amount of snow in the Washington region, but perhaps only modest amounts will result if ingredients do not come together in exactly the right way.
Here’s the bottom line:
- Computer model projections are in agreement that at least some accumulating snow will fall but differ as to how much.
- At the low end, about 1 to 3 inches or so would fall on Sunday before precipitation changes to a light mix or even plain rain late Sunday into Monday. At the high end, at least 6 to 12 inches would accumulate, beginning Sunday and lasting into Monday night or Tuesday, perhaps mixed with sleet at times.
Army cites ‘credible’ threats in defending water restrictions near Wharf
Army officials say “credible” threats to military assets on the Southwest Waterfront warrant new restrictions on water use along Fort McNair near D.C.’s bustling Wharf district.
The proposed zone that would take up to one-third of the Washington Channel along the base would enhance the military installation’s security, Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of the Military District of Washington, told city residents and elected leaders during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
The request for the restriction, Jones said, follows recent “credible and specific” threats against military leaders who live on the base and recent security breaches, including one involving a potentially “lost” swimmer who ended up at the Fort McNair shore. Jones disclosed no other specific threats but noted a desire to protect the installation from potential electronic surveillance.
“The side of the base along the Washington Channel is where we’re most vulnerable,” Jones said while addressing opponents of the Army’s proposal.
D.C. public schools are set to reopen Monday. What about charter schools?
As the District’s public school system prepares to resume in-person learning Monday, many charter schools say they will not bring their students back at the same pace — despite the mayor’s call for them to reopen their buildings.
“They need to open, too,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said this week, noting that the region’s private schools have offered in-person learning for months. “We need our school buildings open.”
The city’s charter schools, which educate more than 45 percent of the District’s public school students, have largely opted against following the school system’s reopening schedule. Public schools are opening for up to 15,000 students next week, but charter leaders said they are waiting until virus numbers drop in the city, teachers are fully vaccinated or more families are interested in returning.
Some charter schools, which are privately operated but publicly funded, said they are making preparations to reopen and will be ready in late February or March.
Police want to permanently fence off U.S. Capitol, prompting outrage
The acting Capitol Police chief has proposed erecting permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol, a dramatic step that drew immediate condemnation from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), city officials and some members of Congress.
Non-scalable fencing topped with spools of razor wire was put up around the Capitol the day after the violent breach Jan. 6, although former Army secretary Ryan McCarthy said at the time that the 7-foot-tall fence would remain in place only for 30 days.
But on Thursday, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said security experts have long argued that “more needed to be done to protect the U.S. Capitol” and members of Congress.
“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” Pittman wrote.
Her statement infuriated local officials and some U.S. lawmakers, who maintained that the Capitol’s historic grounds should remain open to the public. Several said local residents should not be punished for security lapses during the riot.
D.C. reports improvements in equitable access to coronavirus vaccine
The District has reduced but not fully corrected a disparity in vaccine distribution between more affluent neighborhoods and those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s top health official said Thursday.
In the first week that the city opened vaccine registration to seniors, residents of Wards 2, 3 and 6 claimed more than 70 percent of all appointments, Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said. After seeing high rates of vaccination in those wards — which include some of the city’s Whitest and wealthiest neighborhoods — and low registrations in majority-Black and poorer Wards 7 and 8, the city changed its system, allowing only residents of certain Zip codes to register on some days.
Since that change, the proportion of appointments claimed by residents of the three affluent wards has dropped to 49.5 percent — an indication that the new system has reduced the disparity in distribution.
Jurisdictions across the Washington region have altered their scheduling and distribution plans for vaccines in recent days as demand outstrips supply.
Metro charts a path past pandemic once employees receive vaccinations
Metro leaders began to chart a post-pandemic path Thursday, saying more employees soon will be eligible for vaccinations as the transit agency approaches its recovery phase amid the pandemic.
A Metro board meeting Thursday came about one year after the agency activated a task force to handle a health crisis that has sickened hundreds of employees, devastated its budget and sent passenger numbers tumbling. The transit agency also announced the death of a fourth employee as a result of the coronavirus.
But Metro officials also sounded a note of optimism: Next month, thousands of the agency’s front-line employees are expected to become eligible for vaccinations, boosting recovery efforts for the region and the transit system, which has lost tens of thousands of riders daily amid the pandemic.
Local members of Congress propose giving D.C. control of its National Guard troops
Local members of Congress have reintroduced a bill to give D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser control over the D.C. National Guard, arguing that the federal government’s control of the troops inhibited their response to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The legislation by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in the House, and Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) would give Bowser the same rights that governors have to mobilize the National Guard in their states.
In the District, which is not a state, the president is considered the commander in chief of the National Guard, and the authority is typically delegated to the secretary of the Army. Norton has lobbied for years alongside D.C. mayors to win local control of the Guard. The breach of the Capitol, they say, makes the need for the legislation all the more apparent.
Judges hear arguments over Md. law barring broadcast of audio from court hearings
Attorneys representing a group of journalists and community organizers argued before an appeals court Thursday that a decades-old Maryland statute barring the broadcasting of criminal court proceedings violates the First Amendment.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit heard nearly an hour of arguments in which the plaintiffs’ attorneys pushed back against the state of Maryland’s solicitor general, who argued that the courts had a duty to limit third-party publication of audio or video recordings to protect the integrity of witness testimony.
Attorney Nicolas Riley, with Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, argued it is illegal for the court to dictate how publicly available information is used once it is in the hands of the public.
