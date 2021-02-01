Coronavirus vaccines are now available in the D.C. region, but doses are in short supply, leaving residents scrambling to find appointments through competing state, county, city and hospital sign-up systems. The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer and Fenit Nirappil will answer your questions at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3, about the vaccine rollout and the likely impact of the arrival of the first confirmed coronavirus variants in the region.

Last week, an average of 1.29 million doses of the vaccine were administered per day across the country. The District, Maryland and Virginia have administered hundreds of thousands doses. For some immediate answers to general questions about vaccine distribution around Washington, read our overview here.

More than 14,000 people from all three jurisdictions have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Post has been tracking the number of cases reported across the region.

Julie Zauzmer covers the D.C. government for The Post, reporting on measures set by city health officials to curtail the spread of the virus. Fenit Nirappil spent five years covering District politics and now reports on the federal government’s response to the pandemic. He recently wrote about the call for double-masking, or upgrading masks to protect against more transmittable variants of the virus.

