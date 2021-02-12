Schwartz remains in custody after a judge in Pittsburgh ruled Thursday that there was probable cause to sustain the charges against him, court records show. He has asked to have a detention hearing in the District, where his case will be prosecuted.

The FBI began looking for Schwartz, a Kentucky welder, after an Action 8 News video showed him accept a black canister from another alleged rioter on the Capitol’s west terrace and spray orange liquid at officers, according to a criminal affidavit. The video shows one officer turning away his face and stepping back to avoid the substance.

In another video posted online, the affidavit says, Schwartz sprayed police with a substance from a large red canister. FBI Agent Matt Solomon testified at a video hearing Thursday that some of the canisters Schwartz used were taken from officers, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Schwartz also carried a wooden baton through a crowd gathered around a tunnel outside the Capitol, the affidavit says.

The day after the attack, Schwartz allegedly took to Facebook to decry “violence from the left” that he called “terrorism.” There is no substantive evidence that left-wing extremists were involved in the insurrection. Many of those at the Capitol wore clothing or carried flags that identified them as Trump supporters.

“What happened yesterday was the opening of war,” Schwartz wrote, according to the affidavit. “I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to be ready!”

On Jan. 11, an acquaintance of Schwartz contacted the FBI and said Schwartz had been serving time for a felony conviction but was released from prison due to covid-19, the affidavit says. He was supposed to be at a rehabilitation facility in Owensboro, Ky., on the day of the attack, the acquaintance said.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a message but told the Post-Gazette that Schwartz was actually released from custody in October 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic began. He is serving two years of probation for possession of a firearm by a felon and terroristic threats, state records indicate.

Schwartz’s acquaintance told the FBI that Schwartz had acknowledged being at the Capitol during the riot and posted on Facebook that he was driving to D.C. for the protest with “more people than voted for Biden,” the affidavit says. The acquaintance added that Schwartz, whom he had last seen six months ago, owes him money.

An Owensboro police officer and body-camera video from D.C. police also verified Schwartz’s identity, according to the affidavit.

Schwartz is now charged with forcibly assaulting officers, two counts of knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, and violently entering Capitol grounds and engaging in disorderly conduct.

He was arrested in Uniontown, Pa., where he was living while he worked for a local welding company, the Post-Gazette reported.

Solomon, the FBI agent, testified that Schwartz told him that he and his wife had listened to Trump’s speech to supporters on the Ellipse near the White House and then walked to the Capitol, the Post-Gazette reported. But Schwartz denied attacking officers with pepper spray, carrying a club or entering the Capitol building.

His wife, however, told the FBI that she had seen him pepper-spray police, Solomon testified, according to the Post-Gazette. Solomon added that Schwartz was wearing the same orange-and-blue jacket when he was arrested that he allegedly wore during the riot.

The FBI also found texts where Schwartz wrote that he was briefly inside the Capitol, “threw the first chair” and used officers’ pepper spray on police, Solomon testified, according to the Associated Press. They also allegedly discovered a photo of Schwartz’s hand with a pull ring from a spray container.

“I got some of their blood and proud of it!” Schwartz allegedly wrote, referring to the officers, the Post-Gazette reported.

Schwartz’s public defender, Jay J. Finkelstein, argued that the videos do not clearly show Schwartz deploying the pepper spray, according to the AP.

“This is not a case where the video is definitive,” Finkelstein told U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan.

Finkelstein added that one tipster had told the FBI that Schwartz was from Oklahoma and another identified him as from Utah, suggesting that law enforcement lacked sufficient evidence to keep Schwartz in custody, the Post-Gazette reported.