“White’s Ferry has provided an important and scenic transportation alternative to the swelling demands on our local roads,” Kuhn said in a statement. “We look forward to working with nearby landowners and local jurisdictions to make this viable for the region.”

But on the other side of the shallow river, the deal is far from done. On the Virginia shore, the landing where the ferry anchors sits on property belonging to Rockland Farm, a family-owned establishment that has been operating since 1817.

For much of the 1900s, the Maryland family that owned the ferry paid the Virginia family on other side $5 per year to use the landing. (Both families had the surname of Brown, but they were not related.) They began sparring over the landing size and cost in the early 2000s, a battle that escalated into a judge’s ruling in November declaring that the Rockland Farm owners should be paid $102,000 in damages for trespassing, property damage and breach of contract.

The farm owners will now restart the negotiations with the Kuhn family, hoping that this time, they can get what they see as a fair price for the use of their land.

“We hope that he’ll be more reasonable to deal with than the prior owners,” said Libby Devlin, one of Rockland’s owners.

The moving mogul has bought numerous Virginia landmarks in recent years in an effort to preserve historic places and environmental sanctuaries. A spokeswoman said Kuhn and his wife paid cash for the ferry, the piece of Maryland shoreline it occupies and the store on the property, but would not disclose the price.

The Kuhns announced that they plan to either purchase the Virginia land from the Rockland owners or negotiate a permanent easement, “so that the ferry never ceases operating again.” They believe that once the Virginia negotiations are handled, they can have the boat operating again within a week.

But Devlin said her family isn’t interested in a permanent easement, which would allow the Kuhns to operate the ferry on their land while the farm retains ownership.

“We’ve been there, done that, and it doesn’t serve us well,” Devlin said. “We’ve been burned by permanent easements, perpetual agreements.”

Devlin had tried to buy the ferry from its former owner, Herbert Brown. But the negotiations failed, and Brown announced in December that he was shuttering the ferry, leaving hundreds of commuters without an efficient way to cross the Potomac and two communities without access to a prized landmark.

Devlin speculated that Brown sold the establishment to a businessman instead simply out of “spite.” Brown said the Rockland owners “didn’t want to sign a purchase agreement or go through the normal business procedures.”

“I didn’t think we’d ever make any progress with Rockland,” said Brown, who admitted he was disheartened to give up something that had been a part of his family for so long. “I think Mr. Kuhn can get it going again.”

The contentious quarreling has exasperated locals, for whom the ferry is both necessary to transportation infrastructure and a childhood memory, a piece of the past preserved.

That history, most know, is intimately tied to the Confederacy. The name White’s Ferry refers to Confederate Col. Elijah V. White, who, after the Civil War, purchased and renamed “Conrad’s Ferry,” which began operating in 1782.

White named the vessel after Jubal A. Early, a Confederate general and an unabashed white supremacist. When the Brown family took over operations in 1946, they kept the name, which was painted on the ferry itself. When they acquired a new ferry in the 1980s, the moniker remained.

And those who boarded and disembarked on the Maryland side couldn’t miss the massive bronze structure beside the dock: a 107-year-old statue of a Confederate soldier.

Last summer, in the midst of the country’s protests over racial injustice, the statue was vandalized and toppled.

The Browns decided to replace one Confederate soldier’s name with another, replacing the “Gen. Jubal A. Early” sign with the words: “Historic White’s Ferry.” They put the statue into storage, but left the stone pedestal engraved with the words “always love the thin gray line” intact.

Hundreds of passengers drove past the empty pedestal as they boarded the ferry, until there was no longer an operating ferry to board.