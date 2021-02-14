Officials said a driver crashed into the power line around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Pepco said it expects to restore service to all affected by noon. The company also responded to a few other isolated outages in the region.

“We encourage people who are out and about to be cautious,” Pepco spokesman Jake Sneeden said, noting that most outages during ice storms are the result of downed trees or power lines.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy reported scattered outages in Northern Virginia and more widespread service disruptions in portions of central Virginia. More than 220,000 customers lost power, the company said, but crews continued to work to restore service overnight.

As of Sunday morning, more than 137,000 Dominion customers remained without power — many in the Richmond area — as a result of ice on trees and power lines.

Forecasters said Saturday’s wintry mix would make driving and walking challenging on Sunday morning as temperatures remained below freezing in much of the region. Many roads and sidewalks across the Washington area are icy and are expected to remain dangerous until temperatures start to climb above freezing after 11 a.m. and into the afternoon, the Capital Weather Gang said.

The region is also bracing for two other storms this week, one potentially Monday night and another between Wednesday night and Friday.

Between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police and dispatchers statewide fielded nearly 1,000 calls for service. Troopers responded to 152 traffic crashes and 46 disabled vehicles statewide.

The Virginia State Police on Saturday responded to more than 400 crashes and more than 200 disabled vehicles. Most of the crashes involved damage to vehicles, which slid off the slick roadways into ditches and guardrails, police said.

Transportation officials reminded motorists to keep speeds down and allow extra braking distance.