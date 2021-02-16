Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

More than 1.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But in all three jurisdictions, the rollout has been bumpy, with reports of shipping mishaps, canceled appointments and confusing sign-up systems.

In Maryland and Virginia, some local jurisdictions have held back on providing first doses of the vaccine, fearing potential supply shortages. In the District, health officials have been working to address racial disparities regarding who has been able to sign up for new vaccination appointments.

The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer, Rebecca Tan and Antonio Olivo will answer your questions about the vaccine rollout at noon Eastern time on Wednesday.

Zauzmer covers the D.C. government, reporting on measures to curtail the spread of the virus. Tan reports on vaccine distribution in Maryland and has written about patient care in nursing homes around the Washington region. Olivo covers Virginia government, politics and the state’s response to the pandemic.

Submit your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but please feel free to omit your name and type a subject line or the topic of the question.

Waiting for the chat to start? Our reporters answered dozens of coronavirus-related questions in a chat last week and the week before.