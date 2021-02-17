“If you think about living in the ‘hood, someone pulls up with a Ferrari, and people think, ‘Oh, I could never have one,’” Wise said. “But you can. The same thing applies with solar.”

AD

Along with a D.C.-based energy company, Revolution Solar, Wise has started a round of community workshops to introduce D.C. residents to the job opportunities offered by the solar industry. Wise, who is not an employee of the company, is trying to bring awareness of those possibilities as the city deals with a Black unemployment rate of 11.3 percent compared to a White unemployment rate of 2 percent in 2020, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

AD

The events come as the District continues to gear up for a future that is increasingly tied to sustainable energy. The city’s Solar for All program aims to hook 100,000 homes in Washington to solar energy by 2032, a shift that could reduce power bills for low- and moderate-income households by up to 50 percent. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has committed resources to help residents access affordable green energy.

“The mayor wants this to happen, so it’s coming,” Wise said. “But I think when it comes to the consciousness of the people who it could benefit, there’s a barrier there. Some people think, ‘What does solar have to do with me?’ And that’s where I come in.”

AD

Wise’s own life story is a rags-to-rehabilitation tale that highlights how street smarts and survival skills can translate into a new industrial arena.

AD

“I have been involved with renewables and recycling for about 40 years, but I did not have a name for it,” she said. “I was homeless with my children. Living in those conditions, you have to be creative.”

Wise grew up in Chicago and tumbled into trouble on the street early, she said.

“The people that raised me were the pimps and drug dealers,” she said. “I started running away at 9, and no one ever looked for me. If no one was looking for me, I began thinking maybe this is where I belong. That became a snowball going down the hill.”

AD

Drugs, prostitution and homelessness followed. At one point Wise was living under a Chicago bridge with a 2-year-old son and newborn daughter.

“When you live on the streets, you have to figure it out,” Wise explained. “You don’t have the option to go to the person next to you — they might be a hardened criminal who just raped somebody. So it was a difficult time, but it ignited something in me. I remember thinking, ‘Even if I’m out here on the street, that doesn’t mean my little area under the bridge can’t be cute.’ So I would get a bucket and two coats and tie the sleeves together and have my bathroom area. People would come over to my little area and want me to fix up their part of the bridge, too.”

AD

In the late 1980s, Wise lost both her children to the foster care system, and landed in jail. When she was released in 1990, she arrived in D.C. as part of a program for parolees looking to jump-start their lives in a new city.

AD

In the District, she not only got clean and her GED, but studied to become a drug and trauma counselor while confronting her own past through art and video projects. She eventually connected again with her now-grown son, who remains a partner in her activist and filmmaking projects today.

Wise found herself involved in solar panel installation after discovering a stack of discarded fliers on the side of the road advertising a program at a job training organization called GRID Alternatives Mid-Atlantic. “I could not imagine my old a-- up on a roof, but I signed up almost as a joke to myself.”

AD

She started the classes, found she enjoyed the work and eventually began professionally installing solar panels around the District as an employee with the city’s Department of Energy and Environment. “It grew me up in other areas of my consciousness about my ability, my confidence and my patience,” she said.

AD

Last fall, Wise linked up with Jesse Wilensky, the director of commercial sales at Revolution Solar, at an online meeting of the Anacostia Coordinating Council, a community organizing group. The company was interested in bringing solar panels and subsidizing their installation into communities that could benefit from the savings but do not have regular access to the technology. The average cost of installing solar panels on a 1,500-square-foot home ranges from $7,140 to $8,925, according to homeguide.com, a consumer website that estimates the cost of home improvement and construction projects.

“She started hitting me with a barrage of questions,” Wilensky said. Wise and Wilensky agreed to team up on the community workshops across the District to interest residents in solar jobs, from installation to sales.

AD

“We wanted to make this a career path, where you could go into any ward and say, ‘Hey, if you are interested in putting in the time and effort, the income and opportunity are there,’" Wilensky said. “We don’t care about background checks. We care if people show up on time and do this.”

AD

The national median hourly wage for a solar photovoltaic installer in 2019 was $21.58, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the District, however, the demand can mean a salary of $50,000 to $90,000, with opportunities for a six-figure salary “once you have mastered the process and have a good network of clients,” according to Wilensky.

The first meeting led by Wise was held in Northeast Washington in late January. The next is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Uniting Our Youth center at the Langston Terrace Dwellings in Northeast Washington.