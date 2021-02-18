Virginia State Police responded to 385 crashes and 255 disabled vehicles around the commonwealth between midnight and 4 p.m., spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email. Most of the crashes involved only property damage.

Maryland State Police reported 158 crashes and found more than 90 disabled or unattended vehicles from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., spokesman Ron Snyder said in an email. He said roads were arguably more dangerous than if they had been covered only with snow because the ice can be invisible to drivers.

About an inch of sleet, mixed with some snow farther north, hit the ground in the District, according to the Capital Weather Gang. The meteorologists, who had predicted as much as four inches of snow, said the precipitation turned out to be at the low end of its forecast range, but more patchy sleet and freezing rain was expected to fall late in the day and into Friday, with little additional accumulation.

In the mechanics of snow-making clouds, the difference between sleet and fluffy white all came down to a one-degree Fahrenheit difference in a layer of air, they said. But it meant disruption either way.

Several school districts, including some that had planned to hold virtual classes because of the pandemic, closed Thursday. Others, including the District and Alexandria, went forward with online instruction only.

Metro announced that buses would run only on major roads as of noon because of the severe weather, leaving only 58 routes in operation under its “severe snow” plan. Officials said customers could experience delays, and additional routes could be suspended if roads become impassable. Beginning Friday morning, Metrobus will operate on a moderate snow service plan providing service on 110 routes.

Law enforcement officials also urged people to stay home. Virginia State Police, in a tweet, said that if you can see ice clinging to tree branches, it’s a “clue” that roads are slick, especially bridges and overpasses that are likely to freeze before other road surfaces.

The storm, part of the same system that brought crippling cold, snow and power outages to Southern states, had minimal impact on outages in the Washington region. That was especially welcome news in Virginia, where utility crews continued working to restore service knocked out by a fierce ice storm last weekend. Saturday’s storm disrupted service for 290,000 customers, the most since an ice storm in January 2000.

By midday, about 2,366 customers were without power, split about equally between new outages from Thursday’s storm and those still left from the weekend, Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox said. Many were in Southside, while only six outages were reported in Northern Virginia as of midafternoon, she said.