In Maryland, state police advised drivers to stay off the roads, saying that “even the best drivers are no match for ice.”
Several school districts were closed or switched to virtual learning for the day. Crews were out treating the roads.
The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said snow and sleet might be heavy at times and will probably change to mostly freezing rain in the afternoon. They warn that ice could glaze over roads and freeze overnight as temperatures drop.
On Metro, the rail system is running as normal on Thursday. But Metro’s bus system is operating on a “moderate” service plan due to the weather, meaning that some routes are not fully operational or that buses may be detoured.