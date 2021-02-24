The candidates span the political spectrum, from a self-described socialist to a flamboyant Donald Trump ally who has marched through Richmond with an assault rifle. They are vying to replace Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is prohibited by the state constitution from serving back-to-back terms.

Who are the Republicans running for governor in Virginia?

State Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) is a self-described “Trump in heels” who in December called on the outgoing president to declare martial law to hold onto power. She has drawn attention with flamboyant stunts, such as wearing a holstered pistol on the Senate floor and carrying an assault rifle at a Richmond gun rights rally, where she marched with the “boogaloo boys,” a far-right, anti-government extremist movement pushing for a second civil war. (She said she didn’t know who was in the crowd.) In a bipartisan vote, the Senate censured Chase after she praised the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as “patriots.” A member of the Senate since 2016, she has been on the outs with fellow Republicans since she cursed at a Capitol Police officer over a parking space in 2019. She has sued over the rare rebuke but also touted it as proof that she is bucking the status quo in both parties.

Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights) is a former government teacher and baseball coach who has spent 30 years in the House of Delegates, two as speaker. His campaign notes that he “holds the bluest seat of any Republican in the Virginia General Assembly,” winning reelection in 2019 in a suburban district drastically redrawn by the courts to favor Democrats as a remedy to racial gerrymandering. A policy wonk, he has tried to lighten up his image by reviewing local hot-dog joints as he campaigns around the state. He has lined up big-name endorsements from current and former Republican officials, including former governors Robert F. McDonnell and George Allen.

Sergio de la Peña touts his hardscrabble roots in Mexico and his allegiance to former president Donald Trump, whom he served at the Pentagon as a deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs. After graduating from the University of Iowa through the school’s ROTC program, he served in the Army for 30 years. He supports declaring English as the state’s official language, ending coronavirus pandemic restrictions and stopping the ability of localities to override Virginia’s concealed-carry gun laws.

Peter Doran, the former president of the Center for European Policy Analysis, plays up his experience helping former Soviet-bloc countries rebuild after “the ravages of socialism.” He promises to phase out the state’s income tax, a change he says could boost revenue by fueling business and population growth. Doran describes himself as a conservative on gun rights and abortion, but he said he supports gay rights as long as there is no conflict with religious freedom. He is also the author of “Breaking Rockefeller: The Incredible Story of the Ambitious Rivals Who Toppled an Oil Empire,” a book recounting how two men managed to take down John D. Rockefeller’s monopoly.

Pete Snyder is an investor and former Fox News contributor who in the 1990s, fresh out of William & Mary, came up with what was then a pioneering marketing strategy: engaging consumers directly on social media. He eventually sold his interest in New Media Strategies for $30 million. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013 and was chairman of Ed Gillespie’s failed 2017 gubernatorial campaign. The establishment favorite in 2013, he is touting endorsements this time from hard-right Republicans such as E.W. Jackson and former state attorney general Ken Cuccinelli.

Glenn Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of Carlyle Group, the global private equity giant. Worth an estimated $254 million, he is highlighting an up-by-the-bootstraps biography that includes washing dishes at a Virginia Beach diner as a teen to help support his family. Although moderate in style, he has tried to appeal to Trump voters by stressing the need for greater election security. “I’m not a politician,” he says in his campaign video. “I’ve spent the last 30 years building business and creating jobs. … It’s going to take an outsider, a new kind of leader, to bring a new day to Virginia.”

Who are the Democrats running for governor in Virginia?

Former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William) was one of the most prominent members of the House’s Class of 2017, which includes 15 Democrats who unseated GOP incumbents and nearly flipped the chamber blue. She was pregnant with twins when she ran. A former public defender and foster mother, she held on to the seat in 2019 but stepped down in December to focus full time on the race. The chief sponsor of a House bill to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment, Carroll Foy has been outspoken on issues of gender, criminal justice reform, workers and the environment. Carroll Foy was raised by her grandmother in Petersburg, just south of Richmond, and was among the first Black women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.

Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas) is the legislature’s lone self-declared socialist. A former Marine who works as a Lyft ride-share driver, Carter co-chaired the Democratic presidential campaign in Virginia of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He has said he is pushing for “transformational change” that will ensure the state’s economy and government works for all citizens. While sometimes at odds with Democratic leaders, Carter has had some legislative wins that have changed Virginia law. One Carter bill signed into law last year prohibits employers from classifying workers as “tipped employees” if they are not allowed to solicit tips. Another prohibits health insurers from charging diabetes patients more than $50 for monthly supplies of insulin.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor who won the lieutenant governorship four years ago. In that role, the graduate of Duke University and Columbia Law School presides over the state Senate, with the power to break some tie votes. He is only the second African American to win statewide in Virginia, following in the footsteps of L. Douglas Wilder (D), who served as lieutenant governor and governor. Fairfax nearly assumed the governorship from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) two years ago after a racist photo surfaced in the governor’s 1984 medical school yearbook, but ultimately Northam did not step down. As Fairfax seemed on the verge of replacing Northam, two women came forward with claims that he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in the early 2000s. Fairfax has said the encounters were consensual and implored law enforcement to investigate, but the women have said they want a legislative hearing instead.

Former governor Terry McAuliffe held the Executive Mansion from 2014 to 2018. Although he had never before held public office, McAuliffe spent a lifetime in national Democratic politics, most prominently as a record-smashing fundraiser for his close friends Bill and Hillary Clinton. McAuliffe ran as a bipartisan dealmaker, but the Republicans who controlled the General Assembly blocked him from achieving his marquee campaign pledge: expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. With his veto pen, McAuliffe was able to fulfill his promise to be a “brick wall” against GOP efforts to reduce access to abortion. To sidestep the hostile legislature, he relied on executive orders, including one that restored voting rights to convicted felons who had completed their sentences. He also focused on economic development, an issue with broad bipartisan appeal that, in most cases, did not require sign-off from the General Assembly. He helped bring in more than $20 billion in capital investment.

State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) is a corporate lawyer for Verizon who served as a delegate for 11 years before winning a Senate seat in 2017. Born in Petersburg, McClellan was raised by parents who worked at Virginia State University. She attended the University of Richmond and later attended law school at the University of Virginia. In the legislature, McClellan was a sponsor of last year’s Virginia Clean Economy Act, which made Virginia the first Southern state to commit to carbon-free power by 2050. She sponsored another bill — also signed into law — that gives school principals discretion in whether to report unruly behavior to police. A mother of two, McClellan was the first legislator in either chamber to give birth while in office. “I used to joke that my memoirs were going to be called ‘Places I’ve Nursed Jack,’” she told a University of Virginia Law School publication in 2019. “And the other joke was always like, I don’t think Thomas Jefferson ever envisioned nursing mothers in this Capitol, but he never would have envisioned me here, period.”

Who is running as an independent for governor in Virginia?

Princess Blanding, whose brother, a Black high school biology teacher, was killed by Richmond police during a mental health crisis in 2018, is running for governor under the newly formed Liberation Party. In her announcement video, she advocated dismantling “the two-party system that continues to block needed changes,” saying she wanted to focus on issues such as health care for everyone, safe schools and criminal justice reform.

How much money has each candidate raised so far?

McAuliffe has raised more money than all of his Republican and Democratic rivals — combined. He had $5.5 million in cash on hand as of Dec. 31, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. The next highest was Carroll Foy, with about $1.3 million in the bank. Among the other Democrats, McClellan had about $633,000, Fairfax had about $79,000, and Carter had about $7,000.

Among Republicans, Cox had about $691,000, and Chase had about $235,000. The other Republican contenders entered the race too late for the most recent filing period. Youngkin, however, announced that supporters had donated $1 million to his bid in the first 10 days of his campaign.

Third-party candidateBlanding had $116.

What’s at stake in this election?

The contest will be the first test of whether Virginia Republicans, who have not won a statewide race since 2009 and saw their losses mount during the Trump administration, can regain their footing in the onetime swing state. Nationally, it will be viewed as an early referendum on President Biden and a harbinger for next year’s midterm elections.

Enormous national attention and money are expected to flood into the state, one of just two with governor’s races this year. (Democrats are heavily favored in New Jersey, the other state.)

Why isn’t Gov. Ralph Northam running for reelection?

Virginia is the only state in the nation that prohibits its governors from serving consecutive terms. There is no limit on the number of terms they can serve, but there must be a break in between.

I’m a Democrat — how will I be able to choose the Democratic nominee?

Democrats will choose their nominee in a state-run primary on June 8.

I’m a Republican — how will I be able to choose the Republican nominee?

Republicans will choose their nominee at a May 8 convention at Liberty University in Lynchburg. To participate as a convention delegate, voters must be elected by their local Republican committee.

A traditional, day-long convention would be illegal under current pandemic restrictions because it involves assembling about 10,000 delegates under one roof. So the party’s State Central Committee has opted for a drive-in convention, to be conducted in parking lots on Liberty’s campus. Participants will remain in their vehicles to vote and listen to speeches from the nominees, possibly piped in through car radios.

What if I’m not a Republican or a Democrat — do I have to wait until the general election to vote?

Virginia does not register voters by party, so any voter is allowed to cast a ballot in a state-run primary like the one that will determine the Democratic nominee. That’s not the case for conventions, which are open only to those chosen to serve as delegates.

What other races will be on the ballot in November?

Voters will also choose among candidates for two other statewide offices — attorney general and lieutenant governor — along with all 100 seats in the House of Delegates.

In the race for lieutenant governor, the Democrats are Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William), former Virginia Democratic Party chairman Paul Goldman, Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (Prince William), Del. Mark H. Levine (D-Alexandria), Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan, Fairfax County NAACP President Sean Perryman, Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke) and Arlington County business executive Xavier Warren.

The Republicans are Fairfax County business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, national security company executive Lance Allen, Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach), former delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax) and former state delegate Winsome Sears (Norfolk).