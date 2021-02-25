In the latest decision, Epstein ruled the city did not prove that allowing the eviction process to move ahead would hurt tenants because the city and advocates “have not shown that a stay would prevent harm.”

The city’s eviction moratorium — which was enacted by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council in response to the coronavirus pandemic — is one of the strongest such provisions in the country. Not only does the moratorium prohibit physical removal of tenants but it also blocks landlords from filing evictions against tenants.

The judge noted that although the matter at hand involved the city’s moratorium on eviction filings, the city’s freeze on physical eviction will keep them in their homes. “[E]ven if there is no stay, the moratorium on actual evictions would remain in place and prevent evictions,” Epstein wrote.

“It’s not a game-changer, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Aaron Sokolow, an attorney representing the landlords in the case. “It’s something that landlords can look to for hope to have some judicial remedy eventually.”

The moratorium is scheduled to stay in place until 60 days after the city leaves a state of emergency. The earliest that could happen is May — too late, say landlords, who argue that without access to the court, they can’t remove bad or violent tenants putting other residents at risk.

“Really our biggest concern is that we believe this is a violation of the landlords’s First Amendment access to the court,” said Randi Marshall, the vice president of government affairs at the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.

“The First Amendment allows parties to have grievances to petition the government. But landlords don’t have that ability. Saying that someone can’t file an eviction in the court, that’s a step too far.”

That was the crux of the lawsuit landlords filed in the fall challenging the constitutionality of the filing moratorium. In December, Epstein agreed, noting that with the physical eviction moratorium in place, tenants were still protected, and in effect, his ruling was only allowing the eviction process to begin and would only impact around 500 cases.

The District appealed the decision, arguing that the safety of tenants was at risk because many would self-evict upon receiving an eviction filing.

“While the Superior Court’s decision does not affect the moratorium on eviction proceedings or other tenant protections, we know that many residents may leave their homes in response to an eviction filing, whether out of fear, pressure, language barriers, or a lack of awareness regarding their rights,” Racine said in a January news release. “That’s exactly what we need to prevent during this public health emergency.

The D.C. Court of Appeals issued an automatic stay, effectively stopping Esptein’s ruling from taking effect while it takes up the case. The District also asked Epstein for a separate stay on eviction filings while the appeal works its way through the courts. That request was the subject of the Feb. 19 ruling.

In that decision, Epstein noted the District did not offer proof of “an increase in morbidity and/or mortality” tied to eviction filings or that “filing of eviction cases causes tenants to self-evict.”

He wrote: The “District has not offered such a study, and its contention that conducting hearings in eviction cases would increase morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 amounts to speculation based on a handful of anecdotes of limited relevance.”