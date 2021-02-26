Now, Virginia is joining a small but growing number of states seeking to modernize these laws. State legislators are expected to pass a bill in the coming days that would, among other things, repeal an existing criminal ban on people living with HIV donating or selling their blood, organs and tissues, as well as a requirement that people convicted of certain crimes be tested for HIV.

But lawmakers are divided over a key component of the legislation — the prosecution of a crime known as “infected sexual battery.” Under a 1997 Virginia statute, a person with HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B can be charged with a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to five years of prison, for having sex “with the intent to transmit the infection to another person.” The law does not require actual transmission. And given the difficulty in proving intent, critics say the law makes it easy to prosecute people simply for not disclosing their HIV status.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Senate passed a bill that would reduce the criminal penalty from a felony to a misdemeanor. But after resistance from some legislators, a House version of the same bill bumped the penalty back up to a felony. The Senate and the House of Delegates are now in conference to reconcile the differences before a final vote on the bill.

Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond), one of the state senators who introduced the bill, said the debate is centered on a “myth of this infector out there” intentionally trying to transmit the virus.

“There just is no evidence of a large number of people trying to infect somebody else with HIV,” McClellan said. “It plays into the stereotypes around HIV and the stigma around HIV, and I think it shows that there’s still not a lot of people who fully understand or talk about HIV.”

McClellan and other supporters point to the fact that the law is rarely enforced. Between 2019 and 2020, three people were convicted of felony infected sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission, the Roanoke Times reported. While the felony carries up to five years of possible jail time, the misdemeanor offense carries up to 12 months.

McClellan argued that other statutes, including those criminalizing “malicious wounding,” can also be used to prosecute rare instances of intentional infection.

Vee Lamneck, executive director of Equality Virginia, said the organization would support only a version of the bill that lowers the penalty to a misdemeanor.

“The threat of a felony penalty is actually enough to deter people from getting tested and knowing their status,” Lamneck said. “We see this as a huge public health issue.”

As of 2020, 37 states had laws that criminalize HIV exposure, and 21 states had laws requiring people with HIV who are aware of their status to disclose their status to sex partners, according to the CDC. But since 2014, at least six states — California, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and Washington state — have taken steps to change their HIV criminal laws.

“After over 30 years of HIV research and significant biomedical advancements to treat and prevent HIV transmission, many state laws are now outdated and do not reflect our current understanding of HIV,” the CDC said. “In many cases, this same standard is not applied to other treatable diseases. Further, these laws have been shown to discourage HIV testing, increase stigma, and exacerbate disparities.”

A report recently released by a racial-equity commission established by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) found that Black, non-Hispanic Virginians were almost seven times as likely to be living with HIV at the end of 2015 than White, non-Hispanic people. Hispanic or Latino people were about twice as likely to be living with HIV as White, non-Latino people.

“This disproportionate health representation leads to increased risk in terms of Virginia’s criminal HIV laws,” the report found.

Among other things, Virginia’s bill would remove language from the criminal law specifically referring to HIV, AIDS, hepatitis B and syphilis and instead broaden it to “sexually transmitted infection.” The bill would require the person charged to actually have transmitted the infection, rather than having merely intended to transmit it. While the Red Cross says people living with HIV should not donate blood, the bill would decriminalize such donations.

But the provision to lower the criminal penalty from a felony to a misdemeanor has sparked criticism from legislators who said they feared it would put people at risk of intentional infection. State Sen. Mark D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham) said that he agreed with the bill’s goal to eliminate stigma around HIV but that “the actual legislation goes way beyond attacking the stigma.”

“I find it stunning that we would want to eliminate the felony for what is potentially fatal, deadly conduct,” he said. “Presumably the purpose of criminal statutes like this is to prevent it, to discourage it, to stop it. If it is not being used, if it is not happening, I would argue the statute has been very successful and no harm would come from keeping it.”

Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a practicing OB/GYN, said her opposition to the provision was informed by her experiences telling patients they tested positive for sexually transmitted infections.

“It’s emotionally and psychologically devastating,” she said. “It’s a betrayal of trust, because they generally got it from someone they cared about.”

The issue is deeply personal for Deirdre Johnson, a Virginia resident who has been living with HIV for two decades. She first tested positive in 2000, while pregnant. (Her child ultimately tested negative for HIV.) Soon after she moved to Virginia, while six months pregnant, she learned that the state’s laws criminalized various sexual behavior that could expose others to HIV.

“It puts a target on our back,” she said. “Right now, it’s just a matter of a he-said-she-said type of situation. It puts a fear in even wanting to engage in relationships, because even if you disclose that, they can still go back and say that you didn’t.”

In 2018, Johnson co-founded the group Ending Criminalization of HIV and Overincarceration in Virginia, or ECHO VA. And in recent years, she said, she has heard the stories of many people who felt they were unfairly affected by the state’s criminal law, including a clinical social worker who she said lost his license.