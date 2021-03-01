Horning faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without the authority to do so, and with the intent “to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government” and knowingly engaging in “disorderly or disruptive conduct” with the intent to disrupt a session of Congress, according to the federal affidavit.

On the days following the attacks, the FBI received multiple leads and tips that suggested Horning had been inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including self-incriminating posts on social media where he defied the authorities, as well as videos and multiple photographs of himself during the insurrection attempt.

One of the most revelatory pieces of evidence of his alleged participation was a screenshot from a Facebook post on Horning’s account, according to authorities. A Facebook user asked him why he had gone to Washington.

“To be there when history happens. To participate in anarchy. To smoke weed in government buildings,” he replies. “The real reason was to intimidate Congress, they have a 9% approval rating. We accomplished that. Maybe they will work on that because they know we could have got them and have mercy,” he wrote.

In a different Facebook post provided to the FBI by a witness, Horning flaunted he was “damn proud” he had been in DC, and defied the authorities to investigate him.

“If you have a problem with that, hit the inbox if you want …. or use the unfriend feature if you ain’t bout it,” he wrote using expletives.

Authorities also collected a video posted on social media, also provided by a witness, that showed Horning wearing an orange beanie and a turquoise-colored bandanna around his neck taking a selfie-style video, touting the fact he was “smoking a joint on the Capitol steps.”

A security camera located inside the Capitol captured Horning, wearing the same clothes, as well as a dark colored backpack, entering the U.S. Capitol.

A second witness who told federal authorities he had known Horning since high school, contacted the FBI and identified Horning as the man who appeared in the video, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington last week.

The social media account that posted the video has a username that is the first name of Horning’s daughter, the court documents show.