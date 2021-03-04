The angst stemmed from another misguided belief within QAnon, the extremist ideology that claims Trump has been working in secret to overthrow a cabal of blood-drinking, Satan-worshipping Democratic pedophiles. After repeated unfulfilled prophecies, the group’s supporters declared in recent weeks that Trump would retake office on March 4, the country’s original Inauguration Day.

AD

AD

That, of course, did not happen, but on Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol Police announced that they had identified a potential plot by a militant group to breach the U.S. Capitol, as hundreds of insurrectionists did on Jan. 6. The threat was apparently credible enough for the House to suspend a Thursday session, though the Senate still convened. And it came on a day when the Capitol Police sought to extend the Guard’s mission by two more months.

Samantha Broaddus, 34, had heard vague to references about a QAnon threat, but she didn’t think much of it before arriving on the Hill for a dentist appointment and finding what looked like a fortress.

“It’s more sad than nerve-wracking,” she said, strolling down 2nd Street NW with her 9-month-old daughter, Isabelle. “D.C. used to feel so accessible to everyone who wanted. Now it’s starting to feel like another country.”

AD

AD

Along the fence, which stretches from the east side of the Supreme Court to the Mall, police shooed away anyone who lingered nearby.

“Have you seen the news?” they asked.

Outside the fence early Thursday, the neighborhood’s streets were quiet. People walked their dogs in the morning sun and masked students sat on steps drinking coffee. Construction crews continued on with their projects.

For more a month now, people who live and work on Capitol Hill have navigated, and gradually accepted, the reality that this part of their beloved city has been converted into a militarized zone. No longer can they exercise on the Capitol lawn or rest on the steps of the Supreme Court. For many of them, Thursday was just another day in 2021.

AD

Capt. Edwin Nieves, a D.C. National Guard spokesman, said on Thursday morning that about 5,200 guardsmen remain on duty in Washington. Their mission here is scheduled to end March 12, but Capitol Police have asked that it be extended for another 60 days.

AD

“It doesn’t make sense anymore," said John Kabre, who, before all that fencing went up, had a view of the Capitol from his shifts as an events coordinator outside of 101 Constitution. "I think people are overreacting.”

Unconcerned about the potential menace, he smiled at passersby and encouraged them to enjoy the sunshine. Kabre waved at National Guardsmen through the fence, some of whom he’d come to recognize over the last month.

AD

By mid-morning, the Mall was peppered with cyclists, joggers and clusters of journalists. A trickle of people filed in and out of Union Station, where three American flags billowed at full-staff. A handful of Capitol Hill staffers hung around breaks in the fence for employee access.

Miles away at Comet Ping Pong, a frequent target for QAnon conspiracists, the business was prepared to open as usual. In a text, owner James Alefantis said he hired private security.

“We have same plan,” he wrote, “as always.”

Dan Lamothe contributed to this story.