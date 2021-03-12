“For the first time in this country, we’re making available to the vast majority of households with children a minimum income,” said Indivar Dutta-Gupta, co-executive director of the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality. “We don’t care about what your parent’s income or job success is, we’re going to provide you with some support.”

A $1.9 trillion economic adrenaline shot for a nation still partially shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, the plan also extends unemployment benefits and fills local and state coffers with $350 billion in aid.

AD

AD

“There are a million ways it feels like a game-changer,” said Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. “It is such a departure in how we deal with relief. We have not done things this way before, and we have suffered because of it.”

According to Shierholz, whereas the relief bills that addressed the Great Recession more than a decade ago included cost-cutting and austerity, with some of the budget cuts falling on states and local governments, the new relief bill avoids some of those mistakes.

“So then state and local governments became these little anti-stimulus machines because they are making cuts all over the place, and those cuts in the aftermath of the Great Recession delayed the recovery by four years,” she said. “We are going to get relief now while the labor market is still weak, and we are setting the economy up for as fast as a bounce-back as possible when the virus is under control.”

AD

AD

Congressional Republicans, however, balked at the size of the bill, voting nearly in lockstep against the measure 220 to 211 along party lines.

One of the main economic drivers in the bill will be the child tax credit provision, according to experts.

The credit, which has been in place since 1997, has long been controlled by the income levels of the parents. But a one-year expansion of eligibility requirements under the new law could potentially lift 4.1 million kids out of poverty and cut the remaining pool of children in poverty by 40 percent, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“At the current moment, you have 27 million children who do not receive the full amount because their parents don’t have enough money,” said Chuck Marr, the senior director of federal tax policy at the CBPP. The stimulus bill makes all children eligible for the maximum credit, and also raises it to $3,000 for kids ages 6 to 17, and to $3,600 for kids under 6.

Marr said: “Picture a single mom who works around her kids’ schedule as a home health aid and she makes around $10,000. She has a toddler and a second-grader. Her child tax credit today is between $1,100 or $1,200, or roughly $550 per child,” he said. “Under this new law, for the toddler, it’s going to go from $550 to $3,600. For the second-grader, it will go from $550 to $3,000. So that family’s income is going to increase by a lot.”

AD

AD

For the D.C. region, the precise scope of the new law’s impact remains to be seen. In Washington, the poverty rate is currently 13.5 percent. That includes about 30,000 children, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. In Prince George’s County, Md., the poverty rate is 8.6 percent and 10.6 percent in Alexandria, Va.

Both the D.C. and Virginia tax departments said they are still analyzing the bill to determine how many residents will qualify. A representative for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the state anticipates “receiving more than $6 billion in the bill,” but now has “no information yet on how many people it affects.”

An analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Budget illustrates the level of support some local families can expect under the new law.

AD

According to the analysis, a two-parent household in Hyattsville making the median income for the area of $97,933 with two children and one parent who lost their job would see $84,000 in benefits across this year and last year, including $30,637 under the new law. That amount is spread over child and child-care tax credits, unemployment insurance and stimulus payments.

AD

Similarly, a single, working mother living in Washington who makes the median income of $43,126 with two children would see nearly $14,000 in additional benefits under the new law, made up of child and child-care tax credits and stimulus payments.