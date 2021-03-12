Outdoor events

The Dubliner is taking over the rooftop Hi-Lawn above Union Market on Saturday and Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, where they’ll serve classic pub food and whiskey cocktails. (Admission is $60 per table, which allows up to six people. Reservations through Resy are strongly recommended.) Guinness’s Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County will host live music and Irish breakfasts in its outdoor beer garden and heated tent Friday through Sunday, and will open at 10 a.m. March 17 for a day of food, dancing and music. No reservations are currently taken. Rocket Frog Brewing in Sterling is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for the first time on Saturday with Irish breakfasts and special beers. Though Rocket Frog is known for its IPAs, the malty Wallops Island Brown Ale and the smooth Best Buddy Stout are perfect for sipping in the beer garden.

To-go dinners and at-home events

Many pubs are cooking up packages for those who want to mark St. Patrick’s Day at home. Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub in Alexandria has a special St. Patrick’s Day menu and sells a “Jameson Swag Bag” with to-go cocktails, while the Irish Inn at Glen Echo has a Take Out Toast package that mixes a selection of holiday entrees, including corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash, with a four-pack of Guinness. (The restaurant is also taking reservations for indoor and outdoor dining.)

Kirwan’s on the Wharf kicks off St. Patrick’s Day week on March 15 with a three-course “Virtual Dinner,” in which each course is paired with a different Guinness beer, for $60 per person. (Think mini lump-crab cakes with Guinness Blonde.) The Whisky Brothers, who formerly held Scotch tastings at Petworth Citizen, offer samples of 10 drams of Irish whiskey during a virtual tasting on St. Patrick’s night, including a pair not otherwise available in the United States. (Tasting kits cost $50 and can be purchased through Elle in Mount Pleasant.)

At-home Irish culture

For those who’d like to celebrate Irish cinema and literature, there are some compelling options. The annual Capital Irish Film Festival includes virtual screenings and recorded Q&A sessions with filmmakers in partnership with AFI Silver through March 14. Irish arts organization Solas Nua continues its tradition of Irish Book Day on St. Patrick’s Day with View Source, a collection of Irish stories that can be read — or listened to — at home, through its website. On Sunday, the Embassy of Ireland and the Folger Shakespeare Library join forces for a special edition of the Folger’s O.B. Hardison Poetry Series. Irish author Doireann Ni Ghriofa reads her prose and poetry in Irish and English, followed by poetry from LeAnne Howe, a member of the Choctaw Nation. Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall introduces the two award-winning poets to the virtual event.