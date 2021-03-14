“We feel it personally with my daughter, who sort of is sometimes afraid to come visit us,” Hogan said, “with people who had best friends that were being harassed at the grocery store, or being called names, and people yelling about the ‘China virus,’ even though they’re from Korea and born in America.”

In 2020, reports of hate crimes were down 7 percent nationally but increased 150 percent against people in the Asian community, according to a study released this month by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino, which examined police records in 16 of the country’s largest cities.

Hogan cited the statistic in the CNN interview, calling it “outrageous” and “unacceptable.”

Former president Donald Trump often used the term “China virus” when referring to the novel coronavirus, which experts say may have helped stoke anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic.

On Sunday, Hogan thanked President Biden for condemning anti-Asian discrimination in his first prime-time address Thursday.

“It’s something we have to get under control,” the governor said. “And I wish more people would be speaking out. And I appreciate the president’s remarks.”

Hogan had earlier expressed similar sentiments on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, first lady Yumi Hogan, their children and grandchildren.

Hogan first met his wife at an art show more than 20 years ago. They married in 2004, with Hogan wearing traditional Korean garb at the ceremony. Yumi Hogan brought three daughters from her previous marriage; the blended family is close, and the governor’s stepdaughters call him “Dad.”