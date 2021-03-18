The proposed zoning amendment, which requires formal approval from the county Board of Supervisors, would not prevent the AHS or any other owner from building new homes on the site or altering its use, such as transforming the colonial manor into a bed-and-breakfast.

But the measure — which would reclassify the property as part of a “historic overlay district” — would give county officials additional powers to ensure that any redevelopment would also protect the site’s historic legacy. That history includes possible prehistoric habitation by Native Americans and, later, enslaved people who worked Washington’s farms, planning officials said. Any new land use would have to be in keeping with the land’s historic character.

In a written statement submitted to the planning commission by its attorney, the AHS objected to what it said was a “rushed” effort to amend the property’s zoning regulations. AHS attorney John C. McGranahan Jr., who said financial challenges lay behind the decision to sell, characterized the county’s proposal for a historic overlay district as “unnecessary and unfair.” He also questioned whether Fairfax County had ever attempted to impose a historic overlay district on private property solely by the county’s initiative and against the wishes of the owner.

McGranahan’s letter Monday also said the measure was premature because talks toward a possible sale are underway with the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority and the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, despite the AHS’s having declined an initial offer by those groups. He also said the AHS wants to find a buyer who will not subdivide the land and build houses and said the AHS is still considering options that would allow it to retain ownership of the site.

But more than a dozen speakers Wednesday said AHS has lost the community’s trust and called on the county to take swift action to protect the land. The commission received 92 submissions from people or organizations, most of whom urged the county to approve the zoning amendment and do anything else in its power to protect the site. Del. Paul E. Krizek (D-Fairfax) testified that more than 4,000 people have signed petitions to save the land as public space.

“We in the neighborhood already know River Farm is a treasure and one of the rare unspoiled open landscapes located on an ancient river,” Leslie K. Paige, vice president of the Wellington Civic Association, testified Wednesday evening.

Some expressed worry that if the county didn’t act, River Farm could go the way of Collingwood, another historic property in Fairfax County whose mansion was razed in 2019. Several speakers urged the county to adopt the historic overlay district for River Farm so at the very least the property would become less desirable to a developer. Others argued that the AHS’s proposed sale contradicts the express wishes of the benefactor, philanthropist Enid Annenberg Haupt, who allowed the nonprofit organization to purchase the property in 1975.

In an interview with the New York Times soon after the sale, Haupt said she considered buying the property outright and giving it to the public. Instead, her $1 million gift allowed the AHS to take ownership with her stipulation that it remain open to the public — a wish, the AHS’s board has told local officials, that was not included in the deed.

“We had to preserve this property for the citizens of the United States,” the Times quoted her as saying in its March 11, 1973, account. “This is part of George Washington’s estate, part of my country’s heritage.”

The Virginia General Assembly has also passed legislation that, in combination with the proposed zoning change, would further strengthen the rules and require the site to remain open to the public. The bill is on Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) desk. Its sponsor, Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), testified Wednesday that he has asked the governor to sign the bill with an emergency provision that allows the measure to take effect immediately if the General Assembly also agrees.