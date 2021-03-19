The House of Delegates kept the language and approved the bill along party lines, with no discussion. Now the two chambers must reconcile those differences if the measure, which creates a task force to study health inequities, is to survive.

Five lawmakers spoke to The Washington Post about the deleted preamble, which charts the place of racism in U.S. history “from the time chattel slavery began in the 1600s, to the Jim Crow era, to the declaration of the war on drugs that eventually led to the mass incarceration of Black people” to present-day racial health disparities. Their comments, edited for length, readability and clarity, are below.

The whole story

Sen. J.B. Jennings (R-Harford) served as Senate minority leader from 2014 to 2020 and is one of the more moderate members of the GOP caucus. He proposed removing parts of the preamble:

AD

AD

“The preamble, the way it was written, wasn’t telling the whole story. … It was talking about the history of the U.S. and the founding of it and to me we kind of could have gone into other things that we have changed in our country over the years — wrongs that we’ve tried to right …

“I voted for [the bill] with the preamble and I voted for it without. There were people that were questioning it. And in my role as a former minority leader, I was trying to work things out, and I said let me take it, special order it for two days and explain to everybody where we were. I could see [my colleagues’] concerns, and I understood them. But I could also see the other side of the aisle, of why that information was there, why Senator Washington put it in there and what has got us to the issue of disparity. … Health disparities, it’s not only a racial thing, it’s an economic thing. Some of the language they were curious about … they were saying, hey, what’s this preamble? Did you read some of this language? … This is tough to talk about, some of this stuff, sometimes, especially now where we are in our country.”

Recognition of history

Sen. Antonio L. Hayes (D-Baltimore City) has served in the General Assembly since 2015. Like Jennings, he serves on the Finance Committee, which initially approved the preamble and then backtracked to remove it.

AD

AD

“For me, I think [the preamble] is a recognition of my heritage, culture and history. … The legislation, it allows us to move forward even beyond that history. … When I got in committee I was confused and flabbergasted as to why they would want that out of the [bill]. … I kept wondering what part might be so provocative that they would want to remove it even after they already voted on it.

“And I couldn’t help but sit there and think about my great-grandmother who worked as a domestic, scrubbing floors. She often didn’t have access to health care. I’m thinking what would my great-grandmother say about this. I was embarrassed, because all I could think of was what would she say. That’s why I told my colleagues that I couldn’t vote to remove the language. I know that there are some people who may not want to remember that part of our history, and I think sometimes people feel so removed from it that they don’t want to acknowledge that that was the foundation of our country. They have in their head the utopia of a country that they have always known it to be in their own life experience. … It’s a big leap for them to acknowledge that they fought for a country and gone into battle for a country that has this history. They just don’t share the same experiences.”

‘A lot of work to do’

Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard) represents Maryland’s purplest district. She arrived in Annapolis in 2019 as a self-described moderate Democrat but soon began calling herself a conservative Democrat.

AD

AD

“I want it to be very clear that I support the legislation either way. I support it with the preamble or without the preamble. For me, the important thing, is the work that the bill seeks to accomplish, bringing various government agencies together to address the issue of health equity. … We must do the work to overcome structural racism and the barriers to equity that still exist. … About a decade ago, I had a job in South Africa for several months, and while I was there I had an opportunity to meet … one of the judges who actually sat on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. … After the end of apartheid, they spent a lot of time just listening, traveling around South Africa listening to all of the horror stories of apartheid. We haven’t yet done that in the United States of America. And that’s not an excuse for striking the preamble language, but it’s indicative that we have a lot of work to do.

“I had a friend text me this morning with a screenshot of Fox Business [Network] that was saying something about the Black wealth gap. And the picture said that the net worth of a Black man was $17,000 and that a White family was $171,000 … which is why I go back to why I think this legislation is so important. … I recognize that I grew up in a White privilege society. … It’s hard to know what the right thing to say is all the time. I’m on a learning journey. I’m learning. I’m reading. I’m talking. … I just go back to that thank God we can all agree that the policy goes forward, and it’s a step in the right direction.”

Feeling uncomfortable

Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III (D-Baltimore County) is a member of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

AD

AD

“Unfortunately, sometimes, historical facts make people feel uncomfortable. … It’s the same when people have tried to teach the history of the Civil War or slavery. We come up with all of these ways of describing really awful things that have happened in this country’s history because it’s made people feel uncomfortable. And [the preamble language] goes against this narrative that we’ve constantly been fed about U.S. exceptionalism. … While we have certainly done some great things, we’ve done some evil things too, and people don’t want to deal with the evil that’s been done. … In order to really deal with it, you’ve got to accept that it’s happened. By striking it out, it tells me you don’t want to deal with the facts.

“I recently watched the rerun of ‘Roots.’ I hadn’t watched it since I was a child, but I got to watch it with the eyes of a 46-year-old man. I remember the scene where Kunta Kinte went to talk to a woman from Africa, and he wanted to talk in his native language. She was afraid and told him they couldn’t talk that way. To me, that’s canceling culture. … I don’t think we can continue to deny the impact that slavery and policies like redlining continue to have on Black communities. A lot of this stuff is not ancient history. It’s not that I want to always talk about race. I would love not to have to talk about it. But the fact of the matter is you’ve got to talk about it if we want to see change.”

‘We’re better than that’

House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel) was one of seven Republicans who voted against the bill, with the preamble, in the House Health and Governmental Operations Committee.

AD

AD

“The actual bill is a good bill that, I think, is universally supported by every single member of the House. But there was a part in the preamble that said racism is rooted in the foundation of America. And I think that can be interpreted to mean that racism is somehow part of the goal of America or that it was designed to be a part of this country’s system. I just think we’re better than that and greater than that. For the founding principles of our nation to be condensed to a statement like that is offensive and wrong. … Racism and slavery were allowed to take place during the early days of America but because our foundation is so great there was a way of eliminating it. I’m glad to see our country is so great and is working hard to eliminate inequities and working hard to eliminate racism. … I don’t think racism was rooted in the foundation of our country.

“The other part I had a problem with was the mention of the [protests against police brutality]. I don’t want to be associated with riots. Everyone wants to talk about what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which I condemned, but no one wants to talk about the riots that destroyed life and property across this country. … Peaceful protests, whether it is Black Lives Matter or Trump supporters, I will defend. But I don’t want to be associated with condoning the riots that took place in places like Oregon, Washington state and D.C. It was shameful … it was chaos. … I think the preamble was written with good intent. I try really hard to listen to people that I don’t agree with. I just don’t think the preamble was productive or necessary. The work that we do around equity and racism is important. But the preamble, I think, just went too far.”