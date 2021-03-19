The Brig: The spacious Capitol Hill beer garden, located between Navy Yard and Barracks Row, has a row of TVs behind its covered bar, visible from many long picnic tables, and projects the biggest games on the wall of the building next door. Reservations are required for groups of five or six, but all others are seated on a first-come, first-served basis. 1007 Eighth St. SE.

Biergarten Haus: The sprawling beer garden on H Street NE has numerous televisions on its enclosed patio, in a tree-shaded garden and on the sunny rooftop, though some tables offer better views of TVs than others, especially on the roof. Call the bar directly for reservations, but most people just walk in. 1355 H St. NE.

AD

AD

Cleveland Park Bar and Grill: The venerable sports bar has 10 TVs on its tented rooftop deck, spread out to allow viewing from high-top tables. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, though the bar opens at 11:30 a.m. during the early rounds of the tournament. 3421 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Duffy’s Irish Pub: The tented and heated patio at Duffy’s kept serving the bar’s award-winning wings throughout football season, offering some sense of normalcy as customers watched games on two large TVs. The pub has pivoted to March Madness, opening at 11:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday, and offering 22 varieties of wings as part of its “March Wing Flavor Madness,” including peri-peri and lemon black pepper dry rub. Given the lack of space outside, make sure you specifically request to sit outdoors when making a reservation. (There are seven TVs inside, too.) 1016 H St. NE.

Ivy and Coney: Shaw’s beloved neighborhood bar reopened the first weekend in March, just in time for spring training games — and March Madness, of course. There are plenty of TVs on the breezy rooftop, but only a handful of tables, so reservations are a must, especially while the indoors area remains closed. 1537 Seventh St. NW.

AD

AD

Jack Rose: Most people think of Jack Rose as a place to drink whiskey, not watch sports. Actually, it’s both: The flat-screen TVs on the rooftop terrace (revamped for football season) are well spaced, and there’s no better way to savor an upset than with a nice glass of quality bourbon. (Make sure you make reservations for “Bar” or “Rooftop” seating via Resy if you want to see a screen.) The opening hours aren’t convenient for early games — even on weekends, it opens at 1 p.m. — but it’s a solid place to hang out and follow your bracket over drinks. 2007 18th St. NW.

The Midlands: The Midlands has been gearing up for March Madness this week, adding more outdoor TVs to the spacious Park View beer garden. There were already a few under the covered outdoor bar, another large screen behind the roll-up garage doors, and indoor TVs that could be seen from tables outdoors, but the new flatscreens along the southern wall, shaded by umbrellas, should make for a better viewing experience. With seats at picnic tables or firepits, sheet-pan nachos and bucket specials during games, reservations (through Resy) are going to be essential. If seating is full, you can add yourself to a waitlist via Resy, as long as you’re within two miles of the Midlands. 3333 Georgia Ave. NW.

The Queen Vic: Last summer, the Queen Vic British pub on H Street NE began seating diners down the block on the unused patio of Nomad Hookah Bar. It was a pretty smart move, offering far more outdoor seating than the Vic’s cramped back deck. There are multiple TV screens, though viewers of early basketball games on the weekend may have to compete with Premier League fans for the best placement. Reservations are available through Resy. 1206 H St. NE (patio at the corner of 12th and H streets NE).

AD

AD

Walters Sports Bar: A go-to bar for Nationals fans, Walters has also become a home for sports fans in general. Its very cool streetery along N Street SE features individually controlled flatscreens at reserved picnic tables, meaning you can switch games if there’s the threat of an upset. Multiple other tables on the patio have views of TVs, too, and there’s limited seating indoors. 10 N St. SE.