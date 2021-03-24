“Investigators deliberately and methodically processed evidence, conducted interviews, ran tests, and tested theories,” states the letter from City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney. “While this report details the events of that day, unfortunately, no evidence was found that shed light on the shooter’s motivations.”

Duhaney continues, “We know this is one of the most difficult findings to accept and we know you may still have questions.”

A spokeswoman for the city said the full report would be released later on Wednesday.

Jason Nixon — whose wife, Kate, was among Craddock’s victims — rejected the findings, which resulted from an investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Nixon has asserted for many months that Craddock targeted those he shot because of specific workplace grievances and that Craddock held a grudge against his wife, Kate, because she outranked him and in at least one instance had taken disciplinary measures against him.

City officials “should be ashamed of themselves,” Nixon said Wednesday. “I think it’s ridiculous that they came out and said there’s no motive whatsoever.”

From the beginning, investigators have struggled to understand what lay behind the murders on May 31, 2019. Craddock’s day began in routine fashion, as he arrived at the municipal center shortly after 7 a.m. Just after 10:30 a.m. he mailed a straightforward resignation letter to his bosses.

In the early afternoon he visited job sites with two co-workers. Minutes before he retrieved a pair of .45-caliber handguns from his car — at least one equipped with a sound suppressor and extended magazine — he sent a work-related email that gave no hints of what was about to take place.

Craddock fatally shot a contractor in the parking lot outside Building 2 of the sprawling Virginia Beach municipal complex, a cluster of government offices just east of a golf course. He then fatally shot a woman on her way out and used his government badge to access the second floor, where he would kill 10 more before dying in an intense gun battle with police who responded to the scene.

Wednesday’s report is a chilling reminder of the extent to which mass shooters’ motivations can elude investigators after the fact.

It comes as the country is grappling with two such shootings in the space of a week: The killing of eight people at spas largely staffed by Asian American employees in Atlanta and of 10 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. In both those incidents, the suspects’ motives remain under investigation and the subject of debate.