From the back seat of the Honda Accord, Race revealed her secret: She’s a Republican.

“She confessed this to me as if I was going to throw her out of the car,” the volunteer driver, Colleen Boles, recalled with a chuckle. “But of course, that’s not a problem. We’re going to help as many people as we can get vaccinated.”

By phone banking, helping with vaccine registration and arranging free rides to clinics, the Arlington Democrats are trying to do just that. The group has transformed its “get out the vote” efforts into a push to get neighbors vaccinated — regardless of how they might swing at the polls.

“There’s no political aspect to it‚” said Boles, 65, a recently retired government lawyer who phone-banked for President Biden with the group last fall. “The virus is nonpartisan, and our effort is, too.”

The government’s immunization campaign has not been devoid of party politics. Recent surveys have found that Republicans are among the groups most resistant to getting vaccinated, and elected officials have clashed over how to persuade skeptics to sign up and how to distribute the shots to begin with.

But as those debates continue, the Arlington Dems have focused instead on calling and checking in with the most vulnerable residents of this liberal pocket of Northern Virginia.

Using its usual phone-banking software, the chapter generated lists of people likely to fall through the cracks: seniors, people with disabilities and those without reliable transportation, as well as the Spanish- and Vietnamese-speaking immigrant communities that have disproportionately borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“We are helping people who, just like in election time, might not vote,” said Mary Byrne, 54, who has headed up both initiatives. But “what we’re doing now is a different version of that: making sure they have the same access to the vaccine.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Arlington Dems would shuttle people to the polls if they reached out to the chapter’s hotline. But ahead of the November election and its many voting options, the group decided to proactively reach out to thousands of seniors and people with disabilities.

Three months later, they adapted their efforts to deal with another logistically challenging — and hugely consequential — exercise in bureaucracy. Since late February, a group of about 40 callers has dialed more than 1,200 vulnerable neighbors and arranged dozens of rides to and from vaccination sites.

Jade Riopelle, a 21-year-old college student, said she was inspired to join in after seeing how the registration system challenged her grandmother, a Chinese immigrant who has a flip phone and has never used the Internet, let alone in English.

“I know my grandma would not be able to register online,” she said, “so I can imagine for a lot of seniors it’s a difficult and frustrating process.”

Riopelle has reached many elderly Arlington residents who are already fully vaccinated. But she has also calmed plenty of others anxious about their second doses because of a quirk in Arlington County’s vaccination system, she said.

Residents receiving their first jab of the two-dose vaccines are given an “eligibility date” for a second shot. But county officials might not reach out to schedule that dose until only a few days earlier, Riopelle said, making some anxious seniors worry they have missed their chance.

Others, meanwhile, have benefited from relying on a volunteer to schedule their appointments or transport them to the clinic: One elderly woman had moved into an assisted-living facility after the managers had arranged vaccinations for all other residents. Another senior was offered an appointment at night but cannot drive in the dark because of cataracts.

Virginia Bautista, a 75-year-old who lives alone and does not drive, relied on rides from the Arlington Democrats to vote in person twice last year, and more recently to receive her vaccinations at the county’s Syphax site.

“They are so willing and so helpful and so organized,” said Bautista, who has struggled with mobility after the death of her husband in late 2019. “For me to get there is not easy, and it does take some liability on their part.”

Race, the Republican, faced a similar challenge with transportation. She and her fiance do not have a car and wanted to avoid public buses, she said, because her asthma and his lung cancer put them at greater risk from the virus. After the pandemic forced her out of a part-time job at Papa John’s, money has been tight.

The rides were an “unbelievable” solution to their dilemma, she said, though they most appreciated that Boles kept checking in on them long after their car trip to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been housebound for the past year, and it was so nice to talk to another person, just to interact with an adult, enjoy the day,” Race sad.

After such a difficult, chaotic year, that seems to be exactly what everyone — volunteers and vaccine recipients, Democrats and Republicans — want to be doing.