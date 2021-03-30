Have a question about how all three jurisdictions are distributing vaccines? The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer, Rachel Chason, Jenna Portnoy and Allyson Chiu will be available to talk about the vaccine rollout in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday at noon Eastern time.
Zauzmer covers the D.C. government for The Post, reporting on measures set by city health officials to curtail the spread of the virus. Chason has been reporting on how D.C.-area nursing homes are responding to the pandemic. Portnoy has been writing on the ways the region has been distributing the vaccines to residents. Chiu finds answers to common questions around the vaccines and the virus and has also reported on how to take care of yourself during the pandemic.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
This is the fifth in a series of live chats we’ve held on the region’s response to the virus. We’ve answered dozens of coronavirus-related questions in four other chats on Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 18 and March 3.
Looking for more? Sign up to get the most important developments about the coronavirus pandemic straight to your inbox every day. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.