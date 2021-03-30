Many of the people who get vaccine doses for the coronavirus in D.C. do not get them through the city’s registration system, but instead through hospitals, nonprofit clinics and other programs. And many teachers, hospital workers, public safety officers and first responders were vaccinated outside the system as well, at clinics set up just for them.

So the data does not offer a complete picture of the estimated 170,000 people vaccinated in the District so far. In addition, many of the people who listed their occupations in the city system probably became eligible for doses for other reasons — such as that they are 65 or older or have underlying medical conditions.

Still, the data set offers a snapshot of common occupations in the District. And it indicates that for many groups of workers who were eligible to access vaccine doses early, the system seems to be working. More than 1,800 grocery workers have been vaccinated through this system, for example, and a similar number of food service workers, even though restaurant workers just became eligible for early access to doses in D.C. earlier this month.

Manufacturing workers also became eligible fairly recently, and nearly 900 reported having been vaccinated so far — despite congressional Republicans’ claims during last week’s hearing on D.C. statehood that the District does not have any manufacturing sector.

After health-care worker, the most common occupation listed in the data is federal government employee. Other very common professions include lawyers, journalists, professors and information technology workers.

Many of these jobs are not yet eligible for vaccinations in D.C., which means those who work in these fields probably qualified because of their age or medical history. For lawyers, eligibility opened recently, but only applies to those who must work in person during the pandemic — a tiny fraction of the city’s massive legal workforce.