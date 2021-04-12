In a news release, Bowser said the purpose of the program is to help residents pay their bills now so that they can stay in their homes once the public health emergency ends.

“There is a kind of tension that says, ‘Well, I have time, because there’s a moratorium. I’ll deal with it later,’ ” she said at a news conference Monday. “What we don’t want people to do is to wait.”

The program’s launch comes as both tenants and small landlords in D.C. have stepped up their criticism of the District’s relief effort for tenants who are behind on rent but still shielded from eviction by the city’s moratorium. The moratorium blocks eviction filings as well as physical evictions until 60 days after the mayor ends the public health emergency, which has been extended to May 21.

On Saturday, around 100 demonstrators gathered outside the K Street residence of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio near Mount Vernon Square to protest the slow rollout of rent relief.

“Right now tenants around the city are waiting for rent relief a year into the pandemic,” Allison Hrabar, an organizer with anti-eviction and tenant’s rights organization Stomp Out Slumlords, said Saturday. “We’re here to show the government that tenants are not willing to wait anymore.”

According to the city, residents can qualify for 18 months of STAY DC grants for utilities and rent payments that can be applied to missed payments going back to April 1, 2020, as well as future ones. Renters are eligible if their 2020 annual household income does not exceed certain limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A family of four, for example, would be eligible for STAY DC money if the total income was less than around $80,000, the city said in a news release.

“You don’t have to wait until you are facing eviction. We would like to be able to help residents now,” D.C. Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger said at Monday’s news conference. She said that at least 50 people had started filling out applications since the program opened that morning, and that landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants but the tenant must then consent before the money is disbursed.

D.C. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), who appeared with Zeilinger and the mayor Monday, said the city needs to get the funds out quickly. “I’m really appealing to all of our tenants to take advantage of this money,” she said. “It’s not very savvy if we don’t.”

The money for the programs comes from two tranches of federal money: $200 million in congressional spending signed into law last December, and $152 million from March’s American Rescue Plan.

According to Deputy Mayor Falcicchio, under the law signed in December, 65 percent of the first round of funding must be “obligated” by the end of September in order for the city to receive the remaining 35 percent. Similar demands govern the second batch of federal money, but those deadlines aren’t until the end of the fiscal year 2022.

Falcicchio said that the key to obligating the funding for relief payments is knowing how many people need access to the help.

“The biggest thing is we are encouraging our residents to apply today,” he said. “It does take getting some documentation together and uploading that on the portal. But we hope they’ll apply now and then get their eligibility set. Once we know what they are eligible for, we can determine what benefits they can get.”

Advocates for small landlords say the new program is a step in the right direction, but also argue the city must ease the moratorium so that tenants have more of an incentive to apply for rent relief.

“With so much money in rental assistance, no one should be evicted for non-payment of rent,” Dean Hunter, head of the Small Multifamily Owners Association, said in a statement. “The government needs to immediately allow [eviction] filings for single-family homes and small apartment buildings. This will make sure that assistance gets to the tenants and small landlords who need it most. Right now, tenants are not applying for assistance because landlords can’t file in court.”

In the District, the total of unpaid rent in January was between $66 million and $119 million, according to the latest analysis by the National Council of State Housing Agencies. It estimated that between 7,800 and 15,800 people were at risk of eviction when moratoriums end.

Julie Zauzmer contributed to this story.