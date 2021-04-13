Chipmunks are squirrels. That’s a surprise to a lot of people, but it’s not a surprise to hardcore squirrel fans. We know not only that chipmunks are squirrels, but that groundhogs are, too. The squirrel world is vast, with close to 300 species worldwide.
Since 2014, I’ve been inviting readers to enter my annual Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest. This is the first time a chipmunk has taken top honors. The winning photo was taken by Mary Rabadan of Annandale, Va. It shows a chipmunk that has just burrowed out from under a heavy snowstorm. I think there’s a message there for all of us snowed under by a year-long pandemic.