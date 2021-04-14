The District’s share is part of $5 billion in homeless assistance from the bill that will be funneled to 651 state, tribal, and local governments, Fudge explained.
“On a single night in January 2020, more than 580,000 people experienced homelessness in the United States,” Fudge said. “So while Americans were told to stay safe by staying home last year, more than a million individuals and families had no way to do so because they had no place to call home.”
The announcement comes days after Bowser announced the start of the Stronger Together by Assisting You (STAY DC) program. Funded with $350 million of stimulus money, that program seeks to help struggling D.C. residents make rent and utility payments. On Wednesday, Bowser announced 2,239 residents have already signed up for a program.
City leaders have worked to reduce the number of homeless people in Washington during Bowser’s term in office, cutting the time families spend in shelters by three-quarters and reducing the number of families in shelters by almost 80 percent.
The moratorium on evictions, an extension of short-term rental assistance, bigger unemployment checks and stimulus money have all helped the city keep homelessness from spiking during the pandemic. But those protections keeping residents in place will be at risk once those pandemic interventions end.
“We look forward to using the additional home dollars,” Bowser said. “It will allow us to acquire distressed properties and turn them into homes for residents who are in our homeless service system. And we will also focus on how we can use the funds to acquire recently shuttered hotels and convert them into permanent supportive housing.”
