Officials at the Virginia Zoo said another of their Malayan tigers — Christopher — has developed “mild respiratory symptoms” and is being tested for the coronavirus.

Zookeepers noticed last week that Osceola and Stubbley had “mild respiratory” symptoms. They had dry coughs and wheezing — symptoms that had been seen in other large cats that had covid-19 at other zoos. So “out of an abundance of caution” Virginia Zoo officials said they tested their tigers.

Testing a tiger is no easy feat. Zookeepers said that the animals weren’t put under any anesthesia and that they were able to take “voluntary nasal swabs” and get fecal samples from them. All of the samples, which were sent to Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center in New York to be analyzed, tested positive.

For now, the tigers aren’t being shown to the public. Zoo officials said they expect the tigers to recover. On Wednesday, the two tigers were said to be in “good spirits” and already showing signs of improvement, officials said.

The zoo said none of its other big cats, including cheetahs and lions, are showing covid-like symptoms.

Zookeepers said they’re not sure at this point how the tigers got the virus.

The coronavirus can be “transmitted from humans to big cats,” zoo officials said, “even with strict biosecurity protocols in place.” Officials at the zoo said that they had followed “best practices to prevent the spread of … infections between humans and animals” and that their animal care staffers wear personal protective equipment at “all times around susceptible species such as tigers.”

They also said that “while it appears that big cats can catch this disease from humans, there is no indication at this time that humans are at risk of catching this disease from big cats.”

At the Virginia Zoo, the tiger exhibit is at a distance from visitor paths, and officials said the closest a visitor would be to the animals is more than 40 feet. Officials said they are “confident that there would be no opportunity to transmit the virus from the tigers to a visitor.”

The first confirmed coronavirus case in a U.S. animal happened last spring at the Bronx Zoo, where a 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia tested positive. Zookeepers there said they thought Nadia got the virus from an infected person who was asymptomatic. Three lions and four other tigers at the Bronx Zoo also tested positive.

In Pakistan, two white tiger cubs that were 11 weeks old died in February, and necropsies showed it was likely that they fell victim to covid-19. In Denmark, more than 15 million minks were killed after reports of the coronavirus spreading between the animals and farmworkers.

There have been some cases of coronavirus infections in other animals, including dogs, cats and ferrets. Last spring, two pet cats tested positive for the virus in New York.

Animal experts have been most worried about orangutans, gorillas and chimpanzees catching the coronavirus because they are susceptible to many of the illnesses that affect humans, and a simple cold can be deadly for them. Zoos across the country have been instituting extra safety precautions for their animals.