The board left the property tax rate unchanged at $1.013 per $100 in assessed value, but rising property values mean many county homeowners will still see a higher tax bill under the budget.

“This budget represents a bridge from the public health and economic challenges we face from the pandemic to the recovery ahead,” Matt de Ferranti, the board chair, said in a written statement. He also said the spending plan reflects the county’s commitment to “racial and economic equity.”

The board’s budget — which was up 3.5 percent from the previous adopted budget and also slightly above the county manager’s proposed $1.36 billion spending plan — closed a $26 million shortfall that county officials attributed to the pandemic’s impact on businesses. The shortfall had been as wide as $39 million last fall, even after the county manager sliced $56 million, until aid arrived in the form of federal infusion for Metro.

Under the adopted budget, increased affordable housing expenditures include protections against eviction and a bigger rental subsidy that reduces a renter’s contribution from 40 percent to 30 percent. The budget also includes $1.5 million to carry out several policing initiatives recommended by a 15-member committee, including the creation of a “monitor” and an expanded program that uses mental health professionals to intercede in crises.

The committee of advocates, lawyers and police, working off the county manager’s belief that Arlington would eventually create a civilian review board, said the body should be headed by an independent monitor with experience in the oversight of law enforcement agencies. County officials said the budget sets aside $125,000 for an auditor as part of the “hybrid model for a civilian review board.”

The budget also includes funds to hire six unsworn officers to enforce parking laws and direct traffic, supply libraries with new materials, purchase a vehicle for the county’s urban forestry program, adopt a more aggressive tree-pruning schedule, and build 13 more charging stations for electric vehicles. County employees, who received no pay increase last year because of the pandemic, were given a net $900 bonus and a 1 percent increase in pay for fiscal 2022.