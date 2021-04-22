Have a question about how the three jurisdictions are distributing vaccine? The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer, Erin Cox, Jenna Portnoy and Fenit Nirappil will answer questions about the efforts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Thursday at noon.
Zauzmer covers the D.C. government for The Post, including the vaccine rollout and efforts to curtail the spread of the virus. Cox reports on Maryland state politics. Portnoy has been writing about the ways the region has been distributing vaccine. Nirappil spent five years covering D.C. politics and now reports on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
This is the sixth live chat we’ve held on the region’s response to the virus. We’ve answered dozens of coronavirus-related questions in five other chats, on Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, March 3 and March 31.
