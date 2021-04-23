“We share an interest in transparency and a complete and accurate census,” said a statement released by the bureau after the settlement was reached. “We will take the time needed to produce 2020 Census data that meets our quality standards as a statistical agency.”
The Trump administration had been pushing to receive the state population counts and a tally of undocumented immigrants before President Donald Trump left office so that he could implement a plan to exclude them when calculating how many House seats each state gets. The agreement says that 2020 Census data “would not include or otherwise incorporate any information on citizenship or immigration status, nor would such counts or data products be affected by any information on citizenship or immigration status.”
The Census Bureau also agreed to continue the involvement of third parties to perform quality checks on the data collected and to provide the plaintiffs with bimonthly status updates of the quality metrics. Judge Lucy H. Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California approved the agreement, dropping the lawsuit.