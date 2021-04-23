Virginia becomes one of 16 states, plus the District of Columbia, to legalize weed. Some parts of the law concerning criminal penalties and a commercial marketplace will have to be reenacted during next year’s legislative session, beginning in January. Here’s an overview of where things stand:

What will be allowed in Virginia?

As of July 1, 2021, it will be legal for adults 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Each household will be able to cultivate up to four marijuana plants, but the plants must not be accessible to children. It will also be legal to gift up to an ounce of marijuana to another adult.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Any adult who possesses more than an ounce but less than a pound can be subject to a civil penalty of up to $25. Possession of more than a pound of marijuana is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

When will I be able to buy marijuana in the state?

It’s going to take a while for the market to get up and running. After July 1, 2021, the state will begin establishing an agency called the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to oversee the eventual commercial market for marijuana sales.

The state will start taking applications for retail licenses on July 1, 2023, and retail sales can begin on Jan. 1, 2024. The law makes it a priority to involve businesses run by people who have been “disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition.”

Where will I be able to smoke or ingest marijuana?

You can smoke or consume in private — at home, basically. It will still be illegal to consume marijuana products in public or in a vehicle. Because there’s no breath test for marijuana, the law will say that an “open container” in a vehicle creates a presumption of driving under the influence. But the state is still working on what constitutes an open container of marijuana.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Also, possessing marijuana on the grounds of a public school will be a class 2 misdemeanor.

What if I’ve been convicted of possessing or selling marijuana before? What happens to my record?

Any prior misdemeanor arrest, charge or conviction for possessing or selling marijuana will be automatically expunged under the new law, although the timing of expungement is an open question. The law mandates it by July 1, 2025, but instructs state agencies to begin doing so as soon as possible.

The law also creates a mechanism for petitioning to expunge any felony marijuana-related charge or conviction, with a similar timetable.

The issue is tied to a larger debate about sealing and expunging criminal records and could be revisited next year.

Will teens be able to possess marijuana?