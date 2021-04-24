As two of the campers tried to leave, Jordan confronted them with a machete, and they ran away, calling police in Wythe County. Jordan chased them, court records state, then returned to the campsite and approached Sanchez and a woman from Canada. The woman told the FBI she saw Jordan stab Sanchez, and she ran. Jordan caught her, stabbed her in the face, arms, legs and torso, but she survived. She hiked six miles into Smyth County and called 911.

James L. Jordan was arrested after fatally stabbing Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, with a machete on the Appalachian Trail on May 11, 2019. (Reuters)

Sheriff’s deputies reached the campsite three hours later and found Jordan in bloody clothes, and Sanchez lying on the ground nearby. Jordan was arrested and charged with murder, but by July 2019 he had been found incompetent to stand trial. He was found competent in June 2020, and the case proceeded toward trial until he was examined by mental health experts from the University of Virginia.

In a sanity evaluation of Jordan, the doctors found that he suffered from schizoaffective disorder and acute psychotic symptoms, and concluded that he was “unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his acts,” according to court records. Both federal prosecutors and the federal public defender reached an agreement that Jordan should plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sanchez’s family, and the surviving stabbing victim, sent impact statements to U.S. District Judge James P. Jones about how the episode changed their lives. “Our family’s lives have been shattered beyond words,” said Sanchez’s mother, Claudia Duncan. Brenda Sanchez Loera, his sister, said that “Ronald was also a great father to his two children,” both teenagers. “He had so much more he wanted to do before he was senselessly taken from this earth.”

The surviving stabbing victim wrote that she was “haunted by Mr. Jordan’s actions,” and she recalled watching Jordan “transformed before my eyes from a bewildered, confused man into a violent animal. I saw him attack and murder a good, kind man. And I remember his eyes when I tried to run, and when I looked back over my shoulder. They are burned into my mind.”

Jordan’s lawyers released a statement that said that Jordan “is deeply remorseful for the profound sorrow he has caused. He regrets that his lifelong battle with mental illness ultimately resulted in this trauma and loss for innocent hikers and their families.” They noted that Jordan will not be released from custody until a court finds by clear and convincing evidence that he would not create a substantial risk of injury to anyone.

The lawyers also said that the mental health experts noted that Jordan had never been consistently and appropriately treated for mental illness until he was arrested and sent for psychiatric treatment.