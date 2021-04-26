Talking to a mix of D.C. bar owners in recent weeks, no behavior has created more angst than stacking reservations. It’s a way to game the system that restaurants use to limit groups to 90 minutes or two hours. For example, at a restaurant that says a reservation is good for two hours, one member of the party will make a reservation at 1 p.m., and another member of the same party will make one for 3 p.m. When a server warns the group at 2:45 that their time is almost up, the person with the 3 p.m. reservation will show their reservation and demand to keep the table for another two hours. “This has been happening more and more with us,” St. Vincent co-founder Peyton Sherwood wrote on Twitter. He had to update the bar’s Resy page to say: “Please only make one reservation per day. We will not honor back to back reservations.”