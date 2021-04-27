Arlington House, the famous columned mansion overlooking the Potomac River, was built by enslaved workers and later owned by Lee, an enslaver who led the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
Officials said this week a panel had narrowed down the selection to five choices, and residents of Arlington are asked to pick their two favorites. The deadline is May 26.
The voting results will then go to a panel that will make a recommendation to the county board in June.
The county said on its website for the votes that it is necessary to replace the old logo.
“While removing Arlington’s current symbology does not erase history, developing a new logo helps build a more inclusive and equitable County — with a visual identity that accurately reflects our community’s values and aspirations,” the county said. “We are writing a brighter chapter in Arlington’s story, one that aligns with the County’s important focus on racial equity.”
To vote on the new logo, go to this link.