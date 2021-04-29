“These are wack,” one Twitter user said.
The array of possible logos — a kaleidoscope of primary colors and busy lines posted on the county’s Twitter feed — reminded another user of the frozen pizza section in a grocery store. A third said they looked like the sort of thing one would expect from a gas station or petroleum company.
Others saw echoes of Amazon’s swooshy logo in one design suggesting the tech behemoth has already flexed its influence on people’s psyches as it settles into its second headquarters in Crystal City. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Mike Hogan, who is president of the Old Dominion Citizens Association, echoed a common critique by saying that all the proposed designs lack a fundamental seriousness.
“Is the audience for this logo kindergartners?" Hogan wondered. "They all have the same bright colors and simple shapes and they seem childish … But I think they don’t convey tech savvy or competence or other attributes that people looking to move businesses to Arlington might consider desirable.”
Others wanted to know what happened to the idea of a little visual poetry, a reference to the Potomac River or even an abstract ideal?
“I wish they would have incorporated some image of the Pentagon and honored the heroes who are interred at Arlington National Cemetery," Mike Cantwell, president of the Yorktown Civic Association, said. "I would have liked to see an image of the soldier who guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
Last year, amid widespread protests for racial justice and reckoning, Arlington’s Board decided to get rid of the current logo, which includes a stylized image of Arlington House, Lee’s former home, with its six columns and classic Greek Revival portico. The logo appears on uniforms, vehicles, business cards and websites. The Arlington NAACP in July called the symbol “divisive and racist” because enslaved people had been forced to build the structure.
On Dec. 15, the Arlington County Board approved changing the logo by a vote of 4-0 (one member was on medical leave). A committee was appointed to review and winnow submissions, with help from a design firm. The deadline for a final decision is in June.
Arlington Board chair Matt de Ferranti said he was aware of the withering reviews for the five finalists, but wanted to keep an open mind.
"I do think symbols matter, and a symbol linked to the Lee house is not what Arlington’s ideals and values are all about,” de Ferranti said in an interview. He also noted that it’s generally easier to criticize than create.
The landmark mansion had been built sometime between 1802 and 1818 as a home for George Washington Parke Custis and a memorial to the first president. Custis’s father was George Washington’s stepson; Custis’s daughter, Mary Anna Randolph Custis, married Lee in 1831. At least 100 enslaved people lived and worked there, according to Arlington House’s website.
But at the outbreak of Civil War, Union commanders were quick to seize the property, not only because of its commanding position overlooking the Potomac River and Washington, but because its owner was now a traitor. The day after Virginians ratified the vote to secede, federals occupied the mansion and the grounds.
Later, the Union encampment became a military cemetery and a home for people freed from slavery.
Several residents said the county should go back to the drawing board and reconsider what makes Arlington special.
“I think the symbol of Arlington should be current,” Cantwell said. "I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time focusing on the past. What is Arlington today?”