When the state decided to establish a mass vaccination site for Western Maryland, for example, it picked the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, which is about a 90-minute drive from D.C. but a two-hour drive from Garrett. In the site’s first week, state officials set aside 250 doses for Garrett residents, but only seven people from the county came. As of Wednesday, less than 1 percent of all doses administered at the Hagerstown site have gone to Garrett residents. Nearly 40 percent have been administered to residents of Montgomery, the state’s largest jurisdiction and one of its wealthiest, with 1 million residents who share a median household income of $108,000.