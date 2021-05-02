D.C. planning director Andrew Trueblood, who took the lead on drafting Bowser’s proposals, said her plan would allow the city to increase its new housing stock by as much as 15 percent, which he sees as badly needed. “The more that you cut that back, the harder it will be to produce housing and the less housing will be produced,” he said. “Some of these areas, I know there were projects that would have had housing that the owners might have to shelve. There’s a real impact to that.”