The westbound lanes of the 11th Street Bridge in D.C. are closed after a tractor-trailer crash.Few details were immediately available.In a Twitter message, traffic officials said the crash closed the westbound lanes just before M Street in Southeast. There are some delays and drivers are advised to avoid the area.The eastbound lanes are open.It was not immediately known how long the westbound closures would last.