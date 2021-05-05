The woman’s since-deleted posts, captured in screenshots that were later shared with the FBI, led authorities to Gary Edwards of Southampton, Pa., who was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court in connection with the insurrection, records show.
Edwards, who is in his 60s, is facing counts of entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct, disruption of official business, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
He made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was released on his own recognizance on a $100,000 bond, according to court records. A federal public defender assigned to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and calls to the Edwards residence were not answered.
Edwards joins a growing list of Capitol riot suspects who have been charged based on things they or their associates posted on social media. The riot resulted in the deaths of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and four other people, and many more were wounded.
In the immediate aftermath, authorities identified scores of suspects from live streams, photos and written posts on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Many openly bragged about their activities. One posted to Instagram outside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with the caption: “WHOSE HOUSE? OUR HOUSE!” Another used the attention from the riot to plug her real estate business. One alleged rioter even responded to Facebook comments in real time as he took part in the chaos, according to investigators.
In some cases, family members and friends have turned over texts and other evidence to authorities connecting their relatives to the riot. Last month, a former Salt Lake City police officer was charged in the breach after the FBI said two tipsters provided texts and pictures he allegedly sent from inside the building.
Investigators said Edwards came onto their radar after they received a tip in February that included screenshots of his wife’s Facebook posts, court records show. The Washington Post is not naming the woman, because she is not charged with a crime.
One post described a group of young men in “military garb” forcing their way through a barricade, breaking a window and storming into the building, damaging furniture on the way in, according to a statement of facts. Edwards entered soon after, the excerpt read.
“Gary walked around the back of the building and climbed the stairs walking right into the rotunda,” the excerpt read. “He stood there and heard and saw teargas blasts. The police were right next to him as Gary poured water on their eyes. He stayed to chat w the police who were calm.”
Another post described the scene inside.
“The people san[g] the Star spangled banner 2 time then started chanting whose house? Our house!” it read, according to the statement of facts. “When asked to leave they did.”
The post went on, mirroring language used by rioters and some Republican officials who falsely claimed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate: “These were people who watched their rights being taken away, their votes stolen from them, their state officials violating the constitutions of their country and people who are not being given the opportunity to be able to have evidence shown.”
At some point, the posts were deleted and the public Facebook page was taken down, according to the statement of facts.
Investigators said they matched Edwards’s driver’s-license photo to pictures on the Facebook page. They also examined live-stream footage, surveillance footage and an Instagram photo from the Capitol riot. A person who appeared to be Edwards was seen inside wearing a dark jacket and a red-white-and-blue wool hat.
In one frame shown in court documents, the person identified as Edwards stands in an office. Other screenshots appear to show him in the Capitol foyer and walking past a throng of riot police.
Edwards is scheduled to appear via videoconference before a federal judge in Washington on Monday.
His release conditions say he must check in by phone with pretrial services once a week and surrender his passport. His travel is restricted, and he is barred from possessing firearms.
