In the coming weeks (if not already), billions of cicadas will emerge from 17 years underground and blanket parts of the eastern United States. If you live near Washington, D.C., experts say you’ll be in the epicenter of a cicada-palooza come mid-May.

Exactly when the cicadas reach the surface will depend on the weather. But, in the span of two to four weeks, each cicada in this brood will molt, eat and try to mate before dying.

What do you want to know about the cicadas? Washington Post reporters Bonnie Berkowitz and Darryl Fears will answer all your Brood X questions at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 6, along with Kevin Ambrose, a freelance writer with the Capital Weather Gang, and Matt Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University.

Before you submit a question, take a moment to read this cicada guide, which covers many common queries — such as, “Will the cicadas wreck my plants?” And, for a full read on these giant fly-like bugs, read Fears’s reporting on Brood X from March. The Capital Weather Gang is tracking the emergence.

Submit your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.

Looking for more? Read more of The Post’s Brood X coverage:

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.