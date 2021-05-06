What do you want to know about the cicadas? Washington Post reporters Bonnie Berkowitz and Darryl Fears will answer all your Brood X questions at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 6, along with Kevin Ambrose, a freelance writer with the Capital Weather Gang, and Matt Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University.
Before you submit a question, take a moment to read this cicada guide, which covers many common queries — such as, “Will the cicadas wreck my plants?” And, for a full read on these giant fly-like bugs, read Fears’s reporting on Brood X from March. The Capital Weather Gang is tracking the emergence.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.