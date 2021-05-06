Her conversations with ACCE volunteers also placed her own troubles in a larger context. The size of the social problems triggered by the pandemic has outmatched policy responses. An estimated 9.5 million jobs have been lost since March 2020. One out of seven renters say they are behind on payments, and the amount of back-owed rent may be as much as $52.6 billion. Two massive stimulus packages passed by two administrations have boosted only some parts of the economy. The CDC’s eviction moratorium has kept millions of renters in place. Yet evictions continue as a result of loopholes and lax enforcement, and on Wednesday, a federal judge knocked down the federal protection, sowing confusion. The Biden administration plans to appeal the ruling and to ask the court to keep it from taking effect until the appeal is heard. Experts say that the pandemic not only created economic problems but exacerbated deep-rooted inequalities, particularly in housing.