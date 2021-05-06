The public will have access to police disciplinary records that show whether an officer has been the subject of complaints or has faced punishment for misconduct. Maryland was one of 20 states that shielded this information. The bill was named for Anton Black, a 19-year-old college student who was killed after an interaction with police. The family was unable to get information about the investigation for four months. Police officials will still be able to withhold records from the public in some situations, including if disclosure would interfere with an ongoing investigation, deprive someone of the right to a fair trial or create an unwarranted invasion of privacy. In those instances, the information will be made available to prosecutors, something that current law prevents. The legislation takes effect in October.