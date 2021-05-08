For Lee, the difficulties of the past year also underlined her mother’s vulnerabilities. “It’s been my biggest worry, that something’s going to happen when we’re separated,” she said. “With all of the Asian hate that’s been a huge weight, it’s been scary ... and not being able to see her, it just drove it home that, ‘Wow, she’s not going to live forever.’ ... [It] makes me want to show her how much she means to me.”