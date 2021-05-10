Both ADAMS and Masjid Muhammad plan to keep working to get people vaccinated, regardless of their faith. But, as Ramadan ends, Imam Talib Shareef of Masjid Muhammad said that getting the shots during Ramadan had a big benefit: “The rewards with almighty God in terms of opening things up to you go further when you do a good deed in this month than any other month in the calendar. This is a good deed. If you get your vaccine during this month, you get the reward multiplied many times beyond just that one person to the humanity you can reward and also go beyond this life into the next life to give you an experience that you can never [have] otherwise.”