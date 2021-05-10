Some police departments, including in Fairfax County, require their officers to identify themselves and state the reason for a stop. The Virginia State Police does not require this. The video shows that Hindenlang asked Brooks whether she had a license and registration, which she said she did, and to get out of the car, but he ignored her questions about why she was stopped. He said that if she got out, he would show her the reason, but Geller said the real reason for the request was to stop Brooks from driving away again.