Like many of the other rioters who have been arrested in recent months, video from the heavily documented Capitol breach and Wickersham’s own digital footprint led investigators to his door. While friends and family members have in some cases turned over evidence of their loved ones’ involvement in the attack, several alleged rioters incriminated themselves by posting photos, videos and other proof to social media. A former Salt Lake City police officer texted “We stormed the Capitol” to friends and was promptly turned in, while a Republican state delegate from West Virginia resigned after he live-streamed and narrated video of the breach, saying, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”