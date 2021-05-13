At Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, which treated the first covid-19 patient hospitalized in Maryland, about half of the intensive-care beds are still occupied by coronavirus patients. Leola Saucier, who supervises the coronavirus unit, said she worries about the young nurses on her team, who have seen more death in the past year than she did in a 34-year career. For relief, she sometimes sends them to an “oasis” room set up by hospital leaders mid-pandemic. It has a recliner and soft music for employees who need to unwind.