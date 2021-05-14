Getting vaccinated will allow the family to get back to cherished activities such as riding the Metro, which her kids love. On Wednesday, as Debes took her youngest child, Lucy, for her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, her husband took the older boys, who have already had two doses, to the Baltimore aquarium. “That was their incentive, the whole time. That’s their favorite thing. The last time we went was March 3rd of 2020,” she said. The family rejoined the aquarium on Wednesday, and on Thursday they went to Target, their first time in a store in a year. “They spent an ungodly amount of time walking every aisle with my niece and they bought some toys,” she said.