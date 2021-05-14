Ghaisar, 25, was fatally shot by Officers Lucas Vinyard, 39, and Alejandro Amaya, 41, as he slowly maneuvered his Jeep Grand Cherokee away from them on Nov. 17, 2017, video shows. After two years, the Justice Department declined to file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers, and also refused to cooperate with Fairfax prosecutors when they picked up the case. A Fairfax grand jury indicted Vinyard and Amaya for involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm last October.
The officers’ lawyers then moved the case to federal court, since the defendants are federal officers. Now, the lawyers said they plan to file motions seeking to have the case dismissed under the “supremacy clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which holds that states must defer to federal law, and that federal authorities have already declined charges against Vinyard and Amaya.
Federal case law has concluded that if a federal officer’s actions were “necessary and proper,” then they are immune from charges in state court. Fairfax Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Manikas said prosecutors would need five days to explore that, to include showing a video recorded by a Fairfax police lieutenant which captured the pursuit and shooting of Ghaisar.
Hilton expressed skepticism that the hearing would require five days, but said he would proceed starting Aug. 23, and set a briefing schedule starting with the officers’ motion to dismiss the charges, to be filed June 14.
After the hearing in late August, Hilton will most likely issue a written opinion on whether the charges should be dismissed sometime in the fall. Whether the officers or the prosecutors win the ruling, the other side is expected to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond. If the appeals court accepts the case, that would add about a year to the process from briefing to argument to ruling. After that, the losing side could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. That could further prolong the case, depending on whether the high court decided to hear it, but also set a clearer legal standard for when state prosecutors may charge federal officers.
Vinyard and Amaya remain employed by the Park Police and are on paid leave, the agency has said.